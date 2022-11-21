huntington, w.va. – Kilan Nicks, also known as “Low,” 26, of Huntington, pleaded guilty Monday to distribution of 5 grams or more of methamphetamine and a quantity of fentanyl, and to possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
According to court records, Nicks sold approximately 4 grams of fentanyl and 29 grams of methamphetamine on May 6 to a confidential informant at a Roby Road apartment in Huntington.
On June 7, 2022, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at a McVeigh Avenue residence in Huntington while Nicks was present. Nicks admitted to possessing a Taurus 9mm pistol and approximately $3,635 found during the search. Nicks further admitted that the firearm was for his protection and the cash was proceeds from his distribution of drugs.
Nicks also admitted to conspiring with other individuals to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl in the Huntington area from February of this year to around June.
Nicks traveled to California and Arizona and acquired methamphetamine and fentanyl that he transported back to the Southern District of West Virginia for distribution as part of the conspiracy.
Nicks maintained the Roby Road apartment and an 18th Street residence to store and distribute the drugs. Nicks further admitted to selling a total of 37.5 grams of fentanyl and 200 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant in the Huntington area over 10 separate transactions during the conspiracy.
On June 7, 2022, law enforcement officers executed search warrants at the 18th Street residence and a residence in Chesapeake, Ohio. Nicks admitted to possessing 690.71 grams of fentanyl and a Radical Firearms, M4 5.56mm rifle seized at the 18th Street residence, and to possessing a Masterpiece Arms, Defender 9mm pistol, and a blender containing fentanyl residue seized at the Chesapeake residence.
Nicks is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 2 and faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison, five years of supervised release, and a $5 million fine.
Huntington, w.va. – Melissa Dawn Lockhart, 49, of Huntington, pleaded guilty Monday to distribution of a quantity of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine.
According to court records, Lockhart sold approximately 5 grams of methamphetamine on Feb. 25, 2021, to a confidential informant at her Huntington residence.
Lockhart is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 21 and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $1 million fine.
Charleston, w.va. – David Stanley, 46, of Bolt, was sentenced Monday to three years and five months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for retaliation against a government witness.
According to court documents and statements made in court, from July 2021 through Aug. 11, 2021, Stanley sent multiple intimidating and threatening messages through Facebook Messenger to a witness in the federal criminal case of Stanley’s brother.
The brother, Charles Stanley, 52, of Shady Spring, pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting the destruction of an energy facility and was sentenced to two years and six months in prison on June 22. According to court documents and statements made in court, Charles Stanley admitted to working with others to steal multiple pieces of specialized mining equipment in May and June 2019 from the energy facility, located in Boone and Lincoln counties, resulting in more than $5,000 in damage.
huntington, w.va. – Brian Martell Smith, 43, of Detroit, Mich., was sentenced Monday to three years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for being a felon in possession of a firearm, and for possessing a firearm with a removed, obliterated, or altered serial number.
According to court records, law enforcement officers encountered Martell on Oct. 11, 2021, at the Marcum Terrace apartments in Huntington, at which time Martell threw a Lorcin L9MM 9mm pistol to the ground and tried to flee. Martell admitted to possessing the firearm, which officers recovered, and further admitted that the firearm’s manufacturer serial number had been removed, obliterated, or altered.
Federal law prohibits a person with a prior felony conviction from possessing a firearm or ammunition. Smith had felony convictions for being a felon in possession of a firearm and for carrying or possessing a firearm when committing or attempting to commit a felony (weapons felony firearm) on Sept. 18, 2008, in Michigan, and for possession with intent to deliver/manufacture less than 50 grams of cocaine on Aug. 25, 1999, in Michigan.
huntington, w.va. – Matthew Ryan Harper, 22, of Point Pleasant, pleaded guilty Monday to distribution of child pornography.
According to court records, Harper used the Snapchat social media platform on June 9, 2021, to distribute a video of a prepubescent minor female engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
Harper admitted to distributing videos containing child pornography on three additional occasions in June 2021. Harper communicated with others on Snapchat and the Omegle online chat website about obtaining and trading child pornography during this time.
Harper further admitted to possessing 100 images and 38 videos of child pornography on Jan. 25, 2022. Some of the images depicted toddlers.
Harper is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 27 and faces a mandatory minimum of five years and up to 20 years in prison, up to a lifetime of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine. Harper must also register as a sex offender.
charleston, w.va. – Earnestine White, 48, of Evans, pleaded guilty Monday to delay or destruction of mail. White admitted to failing to process mail while a U.S. Postal Service employee assigned to the Post Office in Cottageville, Jackson County.
According to court records, White was employed as a clerk at the Cottageville Post Office from 2017 through 2021. White was responsible for accepting and processing mail dropped off by customers and for ensuring customers received incoming mail. White admitted that from about September 2020 until Sept. 21, 2021, she knowingly delayed the mail by failing to forward mail to its proper location.
White is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 9 and faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,00 fine.
