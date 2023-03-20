huntington, w.va. – Eddie Guy Jewell, 49, of Huntington, was sentenced Monday to five years in prison, to be followed by four years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl.
According to court records, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant on July 26, 2022, at Jewell’s Idlewood Drive residence in Huntington. Officers found approximately 73 grams of fentanyl, a Bushmaster, AR-15 5.56mm rifle and a Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol.
Jewell admitted to possessing the fentanyl and intended to distribute it in the Huntington area. Jewell further admitted that the search occurred after he sold methamphetamine and fentanyl to a confidential informant on multiple occasions.
