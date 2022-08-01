A Huntington man was sentenced on Monday to four years and four months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for his role in a drug trafficking organization that distributed large amounts of fentanyl, methamphetamine and other illegal drugs in the Huntington area.
According to court records, Reginald Jerome Hairston, 44, admitted that he conspired with other individuals to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl between May and July 2021. Hairston acquired quantities of the controlled substances from co-defendant Christopher Leon Vest for purchase by other individuals. Hairston and Vest each pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cocaine. Vest was sentenced to 12 years and six months in prison on May 16.
The case is the result of a long-term investigation that disrupted the DTO and its distribution of fentanyl, methamphetamine, oxycodone, heroin, cocaine and crack. All 18 defendants have pleaded guilty.
