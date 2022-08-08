Christopher Eugene Capers, 34, of Huntington, was sentenced Monday to seven years and eight months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession with intent to distribute cocaine base, also known as “crack.”
According to court records, Capers was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over by law enforcement officers on Doulton Avenue in Huntington on May 21. Capers admitted that he possessed a Taurus G2 9mm handgun found by the officers in his waistband. Capers further admitted that on June 26, 2020, officers found approximately 46.2 grams of crack as well as drug paraphernalia and $3,734.25 in cash in his Huntington residence.
