Terrance Eric Foster, 45, of Huntington, pleaded guilty Wednesday to possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence.
According to court records, law enforcement officers encountered Foster on May 15 in a vehicle parked off of Morrow Road in Huntington. Foster was wearing an empty gun holster on his hip. Officers searched the vehicle and found a Smith & Wesson, 38 Special caliber revolver in the glove compartment. Foster admitted to possessing the firearm, which was later found to have been stolen.
