huntington, w.va. – Benjamin Jack Reed, 41, of Huntington, pleaded guilty Monday to aiding and abetting the distribution of fentanyl.
According to court records, Reed and a co-defendant sold approximately 27 grams of fentanyl on April 29, 2022, to a confidential informant in a Huntington parking lot.
Reed is scheduled to be sentenced on May 15 and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.
