In a press release issued Friday, the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department stated that human remains recovered on Monday, Oct. 24, in Raleigh County have been positively identified as Danny Lee Daff, 31, of Beckley.
The remains were found in a wooded area off of Bradford Drive in the Oak Grove area of Raleigh County, according to the sheriff’s department.
The remains were initially found by individuals who live in the area, according to information told to The Register-Herald by local residents.
The remains were found near the edge of a wooded area that borders a large open hilly field along Bradford Drive.
Opposite this field are several homes.
No other information was issued with the press release.
