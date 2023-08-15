PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Former WVU basketball coach Bob Huggins is on non-reporting 12-month probation after entering a diversion program with Pennsylvania prosecutors following his drunk driving arrest in Pittsburgh in June.
Huggins was originally scheduled to appear for a formal arraignment later this week on the charge, but that was canceled after he was accepted into the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition (ARD) for first-time DUI offenders.
A hearing was held in Allegheny County (Pa.) District Court on July 14.
https://wvmetronews.com/2023/08/15/huggins-on-non-reporting-probation-in-connection-with-dui-charge/
