charleston, w.va. – The West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program (GHSP) is teaming up with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to remind motorists and motorcyclists to slow down and obey posted speed limits when traveling on West Virginia’s roads.
The GHSP and NHTSA will conduct “targeted high visibility enforcement,” according to a press release, from July 14 - July 30.
In 2021 alone, 12,330 people were killed in speeding-related crashes nationwide. That same year, 64 people died on West Virginia’s roads due to crashes involving speeding.
