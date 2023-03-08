A Hanover man was sentenced Wednesday to nearly 90 years in prison.
Michael Terry Cline, 38, was found guilty on Jan. 25 of malicious assault, wanton endangerment involving a firearm, and first degree robbery.
On Wednesday, Cline was sentenced to two to 10 years for malicious assault, one to 15 years for the wanton endangerment involving a firearm charge, and 80 years for first degree robbery.
The sentences are to be served consecutively, which means Cline is facing a total of 83 to 95 years in prison.
At trial, the Wyoming County prosecutor’s office proved that on May 7, 2022, Cline maliciously beat a local man by striking him repeatedly.
Cline used an ax handle during the attack, according to Wyoming County Prosecutor Gregory Bishop.
Cline also stole several items from the man during the assault.
As the man made his escape in an automobile, Cline fired several rounds from a firearm, striking the vehicle.
“The sentence that the court handed down was appropriate in this case,” Bishop said.
“Mr. Cline’s crimes were appalling. My hope is that this conviction and sentence sends a message to would-be-violent criminals that we will prosecute and seek the maximum punishment when you commit acts of violence in Wyoming County.”
Derek Laxton and Josh Miller, assistant prosecutors, prosecuted the case.
Wyoming County Sheriff’s Capt. Tommy Blankenship, along with other officers from the department, investigated the crime.
Bishop lauded the hard work of Laxton and Miller along with that of Blankenship and the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department.
“I’m proud to serve alongside these professionals,” Bishop emphasized. “We work hard as a team every day to provide a premier criminal justice system to the good citizens of Wyoming County.”
