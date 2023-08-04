BLUEFIELD, W.Va. – Arica L. Anderson, 37, of Lewisburg, has been sentenced to one year and four months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
According to court records, a law enforcement officer conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in which Anderson was a passenger on Jan. 2, 2022, in the Pickaway area of Monroe County. The officer saw Anderson try to conceal an Acier Comprime, .25-caliber pistol. Anderson admitted to possessing the firearm.
Anderson was prohibited from possessing a firearm because of her prior felony conviction for conspiracy to commit a felony offense: robbery in the first degree, in Monroe County Circuit Court on Sept. 16, 2013.
