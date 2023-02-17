The grand jury of Greenbrier County returned an indictment on Tuesday against Ronald Ray McMillion, charging him with the murder of Dee Ann Keene.
McMillion was arrested later the same day by members of the West Virginia State Police, pursuant to an arrest warrant issued by the Circuit Court of Greenbrier County upon the return of the indictment.
McMillion is being held without bond in the custody of Southern Regional Jail. An arraignment, when he is expected to enter a plea, is scheduled for Feb. 24 at 10:45 a.m.
The case has been the subject of a lengthy investigation by the West Virginia State Police, dating to March 5, 2014, when Keene, a then 43-year-old resident of Renick, was reported to be missing.
The investigation revealed that no one has seen or heard from Keene since Feb. 28, 2014. Since that time, despite having not yet recovered the body of Keene, the investigation evolved from a missing person investigation into a homicide investigation, culminating in a grand jury presentation and the issuance of an indictment against McMillion.
