Gov. Jim Justice, during a press conference, described three areas of inquiry into the West Virginia State Police.
They involve video recordings in a State Police women’s locker room several years ago, the involvement of a trooper in a casino theft, and an active investigation over a death along Interstate 81 involving a trooper.
For more of this story, go to https://wvmetronews.com/2023/03/20/governor-says-state-police-inquiry-is-about-locker-room-video-casino-theft-and-i-81-death/
