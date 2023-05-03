Gov. Jim Justice, who declared a staffing emergency in West Virginia’s corrections system last August, on Wednesday repeated a statement suggesting futility in working with legislators to address the problem.
“I twice have sent bills up in regard to locality pay for our corrections officers. We didn’t get it done,” Justice said during a broad-ranging briefing.
https://wvmetronews.com/2023/05/03/governor-repeats-frustration-over-jails-staffing-speaker-says-executive-branch-could-provide-more-guidance/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.