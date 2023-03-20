Gov. Jim Justice announced that he has accepted the resignation of State Police Superintendent Jan Cahill amid an investigation of the agency that seems primed to continue at multiple levels.
The governor named an acting superintendent, Jack Chambers, and directed him to follow up on specific inquiries into State Police actions. And the governor confirmed the West Virginia State Police agency is under federal scrutiny.
For more of this story, go to https://wvmetronews.com/2023/03/20/governor-announces-resignation-of-state-police-superintendent-cahill/
