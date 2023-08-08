BECKLEY, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice and others are being sued for the conditions in the state’s regional jails and prisons.
The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in federal court in the Southern District of West Virginia, seeks injunctive relief, forcing the state to do $270 million in deferred maintenance at the jails, prisons and juvenile facilities and spending at least $60 million to fill worker vacancies.
https://wvmetronews.com/2023/08/08/gov-justice-state-leaders-sued-for-conditions-in-jails-and-prisons/
