Beckley, w.va. – Four more defendants were sentenced Friday for making false statements in acquisition of firearms. Each admitted to a straw purchasing role in a conspiracy to traffic over 140 firearms from the Beckley area to Philadelphia, Pa.
Jaleel Delaney, 27, of Beckley, Arileah Lacy, also known as “Leah,” 24, of Beckley, Dejaha Morris, 23, of Beckley, and Michelle Grim, 51, of Eccles, were each sentenced to five years of federal probation. Delaney was ordered to serve the first four months on home detention, and Grim was ordered to serve the first eight months on home detention.
According to court records, each admitted to buying firearms for Bisheem Jones, also known as “Bosh,” who told them which firearms to buy at Beckley businesses and provided the money for the purchases. Each time they bought a firearm for Jones, the defendants falsely certified on the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Federal Firearms Transaction Record Form 4473 that they were the buyers of the firearms when they knew they were purchasing them for Jones and his trafficking conspiracy.
Lacy, Delany, Morris and Grim are among 18 defendants who pleaded guilty in connection with the firearms trafficking. Of the over 140 firearms trafficked in the conspiracy, approximately 45 have been recovered at crime scenes primarily in Philadelphia and have been connected to two homicides, crimes of domestic violence, and other violent offenses.
After five days of trial, a federal jury found Jones guilty on Dec. 16 of conspiracy to travel interstate with the intent to deal in firearms without a license, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and interstate travel with the intent to deal in firearms without a license. Jones is scheduled to be sentenced on April 7 and faces a maximum penalty of 35 years in prison.
• • •
huntington, w.va. – Virgil Montell-Denzel Watkins, 30, of Detroit, Mich., was sentenced Monday to 10 years and eight months in prison, to be followed by four years of supervised release, for distributing 5 grams or more of methamphetamine.
According to court documents and statements made in court, Watkins admitted to selling approximately 1 ounce of methamphetamine to a confidential informant at a Marcum Terrace apartment in Huntington on Feb. 3, 2022. Watkins further admitted to selling an additional 6 ounces of methamphetamine to the informant between Feb. 17 and April 18, 2022.
On April 22, law enforcement officers arrested Watkins and executed a search warrant at the Marcum Terrace apartment. Watkins admitted that the officers found a Glock, Model 30, .45-caliber pistol and approximately 10 grams of fentanyl during the search.
• • •
Bluefield, w.va. – Ray Ramirez-Bueno, 59, a federal inmate, pleaded guilty Monday to possession of a weapon while an inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) McDowell.
According to court records, an FCI McDowell staff member conducted a pat-down search on June 10, 2021, of Ramirez-Bueno and found a handcrafted weapon commonly known as a “shank.” The object was a piece of metal approximately four inches long, sharpened to a point on one end. Ramirez-Bueno admitted to possessing the object and further admitted that it was designed and intended to be used as a weapon.
Ramirez-Bueno is scheduled to be sentenced on April 17 and faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.
• • •
huntington, w.va. – Brandon Lamarr McCauley, also known as “Louie,” 30, of Detroit, Mich., pleaded guilty Monday to possession with intent to distribute heroin.
According to court records, law enforcement officers pulled over a vehicle driven by McCauley on Fifth Avenue in Huntington on May 12, 2022. McCauley admitted that he possessed approximately 62 grams of suspected heroin, which he had divided into multiple bags for distribution, that officers found during the traffic stop. The West Virginia State Police Forensic Laboratory confirmed the controlled substance was fentanyl.
McCauley further admitted to aiding and abetting another individual in the distribution of additional quantities of heroin totaling 9.5 grams on Sixth Street in Huntington on May 12, 2022.
McCauley is scheduled to be sentenced on April 10 and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $1 million fine.
