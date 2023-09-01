BECKLEY, W.Va. – Laquenta Lowe, 46, of Beckley, was sentenced Friday to five years of federal probation and ordered to pay $8,954.76 in restitution for conversion of public money exceeding $1,000.
Lowe admitted to stealing at least $7,978.91 in federal funds while employed by the Raleigh County Housing Authority (RCHA).
According to court records, Lowe was chief financial officer and accountant for the RCHA from July 1, 2018, through May 31, 2019, and then executive director of the RCHA from June 1, 2019, through April 30, 2021.
During her tenure in those posts, RCHA administered programs that used federal funds including the Section 8 income-based rent subsidy program. RCHA kept the federal funds it received from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) in RCHA’s primary operating account at a West Virginia bank.
Lowe used her positions at RCHA to steal at least $7,978.91 in federal funds that HUD had disbursed to RCHA and knowingly converted the funds to her personal use and without authorization.
Lowe admitted to receiving at least $6,728.82 of that amount in overtime compensation that she should not have received.
Lowe further admitted to receiving at least $660.68 in travel-related expenses reimbursements that she should not have received for RCHA-related travel. Lowe also admitted to using a RCHA credit card issued to her to purchase a $199.99 smart watch for her personal use and without authorization.
“Laquenta Lowe abused a position of trust and stole from a program that provides critical services to some of our most vulnerable citizens,” said United States Attorney Will Thompson. “Our office is committed to prosecuting fraud of this nature to the fullest extent possible.”
