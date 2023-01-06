Former West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation Parole Officer Anthony Demetro, 44, pleaded guilty Friday in federal court in the Southern District of West Virginia to violating the civil rights of a female parolee by sexually assaulting her.
During the plea hearing, Demetro admitted that on or about April 16, 2021, he used his position, authority and status as a state parole officer to force a female parolee to perform oral sex on him against her will.
DeMetro was charged on Sept. 22 in a seven-count indictment with five counts of acting under color of law to deprive individuals of their civil rights, one count of obstruction of justice and one count of false statements to federal investigators, according to a news release at the time from the U.S. Justice Department.
The news release said the incidents occurred on five separate occasions, but it does not specify where they reportedly happened.
At the time, the parolee was participating in residential drug and alcohol treatment as a condition of her parole. Demetro admitted that he knew that the parolee did not want to have sex with him but that he coerced her into doing so anyway, for his own sexual gratification.
With his guilty plea, the defendant faces a 15-year sentence, with a maximum of five years of supervised release, and registration as a sex offender under the Federal Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.
A sentencing date has been set for April 20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.