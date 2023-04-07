charleston, w.va. – Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation, ordering all United States and West Virginia flags at the Capitol complex and all state-owned facilities in Lewis, Upshur, and Webster counties be displayed at half-staff, from dawn to dusk on Saturday, April 8, in commemoration of the distinguished life and service of Upshur County Sheriff Virgil Douglas "Skipper" Miller.
Miller was elected to his 5fifth term as sheriff of Upshur County in 2020, making him the longest serving active sheriff in West Virginia.
