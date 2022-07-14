The West Virginia First Responder Honor Board voted unanimously on Tuesday to submit the names of fallen Nicholas County Deputy Thomas Baker and fallen Gassaway Volunteer Firefighter John Forbush to the Legislature for consideration of the Medal of Valor.
On May 1, Firefighter Forbush lost his life while attempting to rescue two individuals from a car that had been driven into the Elk River in Sutton in an apparent murder-suicide. Firefighter Forbush was working approximately one mile from the scene and heard the call over his radio. Firefighter Forbush rushed to the scene, assessed the situation, and immediately sprang into action to rescue the two victims from the vehicle. Firefighter Forbush was unable to rescue the individuals inside the vehicle, and he ultimately gave his life in an attempt to save the lives of others.
On Friday, June 3, Deputy Baker was shot and killed while responding to a location in Birch River. The incident also resulted in another deputy being shot in the leg and one of the two suspects being shot and killed. Deputy Baker responded to this call with bravery and courage, according to the honor board, and paid the ultimate sacrifice while trying to keep his community safe from harm.