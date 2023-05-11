beckley, w.va. — The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department said an arrest has been made in connection with a woman’s death.
The department isn’t releasing much information, but it did confirm that one person was in custody and the investigation continues.
The state Medical Examiner’s Office reported to the sheriff’s office Wednesday that the body found on April 17 was that of Crystal Collins, 41. Collins was last seen by her family on March 23.
– MetroNews
