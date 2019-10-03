An inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution at Beckley was sentenced to federal prison for a weapon offense, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Joshua Allen, 29, was sentenced to 12 months in prison for being an inmate in possession of a weapon. His sentence will run consecutively to the sentence he was serving at the time of his offense.
Allen previously admitted that on December 7, 2018, while he was an inmate at the prison, he possessed a handcrafted weapon known as a “shank.” The weapon was recovered by a staff member after Allen attempted to discard it.
The Federal Bureau of Prisons conducted the investigation. United States District Judge Irene C. Berger presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney John File handled the prosecution.