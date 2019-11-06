The following cases were prosecuted by the office of U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart, Southern District of West Virginia.
charleston — A Mexican national man was sentenced to twelve months and one day of incarceration for the felony offense of reentry of a removed alien.
Jose Guadelaupe Camarena-Jacinto, 38, entered a guilty plea on September 4, 2019. He was sentenced Tuesday. At the conclusion of his federal incarceration, he faces possible removal from the United States through administrative proceedings.
On June 17, 2019, ICE agents traveled to the South Central Regional Jail in Charleston to confirm Camarena-Jacinto’s legal status after he had been arrested by Ripley police officers for the state offense of obstruction. Camarena-Jacinto admitted to agents that he was in the United States illegally. He was arrested and ICE agents matched his fingerprints to previous removals from the United States. ICE agents further spoke to defendant to confirm his identity. Camarena-Jacinto again admitted being in the United States illegally. Camarena-Jacinto had no identification documents permitting him legal status in the United States.
Fingerprinting matched Camarena-Jacinto to four prior removals from the United States in 2008, 2009, 2010, and 2012. His previous removals also included a prior conviction of illegal reentry into the United States from Federal Court in Jefferson City, Missouri. In all four cases, Camarena-Jacinto was found by immigration judges to be in the United States illegally and he was deported to Mexico. He had not obtained permission to legally enter the United States and had not sought legal status or citizenship. Camarena-Jacinto further admitted to ICE agents that he was a Mexican citizen.
❖
huntington — In separate cases, two Huntington men were sentenced Monday to five years in prison for federal drug crimes.
George Gordon, 46, was sentenced for possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl. Gordon previously admitted that on December 19, 2018, officers with the Huntington Police Department executed a search warrant at Gordon’s residence at 416 30th Street in Huntington. Officers recovered 67 grams of fentanyl from a jar in the kitchen. The Huntington Police Department conducted the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Stephanie S. Taylor handled the prosecution.
David Bond, 38, previously pled guilty to two counts of possession with intent to distribute heroin and one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. On three separate occasions between February 7, 2018, and February 20, 2018, Bond sold heroin and what he believed to be heroin, but in fact turned out to be fentanyl, to a confidential informant working with the DEA/HIDTA Task Force. The drugs sold on these dates were tested by the DEA Lab and confirmed to be heroin and fentanyl. The DEA/AHIDTA Task Force conducted the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Ryan A. Keefe handled the prosecution.
These cases are being prosecuted as part of Operation Synthetic Opioid Surge (S.O.S.), an enforcement surge that seeks to reduce the supply of deadly synthetic opioids in high impact areas.
❖
charleston — A Wood County woman, Brooke Alexandria Kimble, 21, of Parkersburg, pled guilty on Thursday, Oct. 31. to a drug trafficking offense of distribution of fentanyl.
Kimble admitted that on January 7 and 8, 2019 she distributed what she believed to be heroin to a police informant. Laboratory analysis later determined the substance was fentanyl. She further admitted that on January 5, 2019 she distributed what she believed to be heroin to Frederick Lawson who died later that day of fentanyl overdose. The transactions all occurred at her residence on Avery Street in Parkersburg.
Under the plea agreement, Kimble faces 10 to 15 years in prison when sentenced on January 23, 2020.
❖
charleston — A Wood County man, Mark Matthew Smith, 29, of Parkersburg, pled guilty ib Thursday, Oct. 31, to being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Smith admitted that he possessed a KAHR, .45 caliber pistol during a traffic stop on December 6, 2017 in Parkersburg. His possession of the firearm was illegal due to his having been convicted in the Circuit Court of Wood County of forgery in December 2011 and grand larceny in January 2012.
Smith faces up to 10 years in prison when he is sentenced on January 23, 2020.
This case is being prosecuted as part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts.
❖
charleston — A Boone County man, Benjamin John Mooney, 42, of Costa, was sentenced to 30 months in prison on Thursday, Oct. 31, for distribution of methamphetamine. Upon completing his prison sentence, Mooney will serve an additional term of five years of supervised release.
Mooney previously admitted that he sold methamphetamine to a police informant on four occasions between July 20, 2017 and February 22, 2018. Upon being arrested, Mooney admitted that he had sold approximately 546 grams of methamphetamine during the year prior to October 2018.
The U.S. 119 Task Force conducted the investigation.
❖
charleston — A Detroit man, Edward King, 30, was sentenced to 30 months in prison on Thursday, Oct. 31, for conspiracy to distribute a quantity of oxycodone and possession with intent to distribute oxycodone.
King previously admitted that he conspired with another man in April 2015 to distribute oxycodone, specifically, 115 oxycodone 30 mg tablets.