Charleston man, woman sentenced for drug crime
charleston, w.va. – Kenneth Desaun Hayway, 38, of Charleston, was sentenced on Thursday to three years and one month in prison, to be followed by four years of supervised release, and Hannah Elizabeth Barbee, 30, of Charleston, was sentenced to four years and nine months in prison, to be followed by four years of supervised release.
Hayway and Barbee were sentenced for conspiracy to distribute 40 grams or more of a mixture containing a detectable amount of fentanyl.
According to court records, Hayway sold fentanyl to a confidential informant asking to purchase heroin on Aug. 15, 2022, and Aug. 19, 2022, in Charleston. Hayway organized the sale of fentanyl with Barbee and co-defendant Khalif Marquee Coleman to a confidential informant seeking heroin on Aug. 19, 2022, at Barbee’s Chesterfield Avenue residence in Charleston.
Barbee admitted to selling fentanyl to a confidential informant seeking heroin on six occasions between Aug. 5, 2022, and Sept. 27, 2022, at her Chesterfield Avenue residence. On Sept. 28, 2022, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Barbee’s residence and found mixtures containing fentanyl totaling 55.97 grams, scales, drug packaging materials, and $5,926. Some of the cash recovered during the search was prerecorded buy money from the sales to confidential informants.
Coleman, 35, of Charleston, was sentenced to three years and 10 months in prison on July 20, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute 40 grams or more of a mixture containing a detectable amount of fentanyl.
• • •
Kanawha man pleads guilty to gun crime
charleston, w.va. – Randell Lee Proctor, 44, of Belle, pleaded guilty Thursday to possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence.
According to court records, Proctor possessed a Hi-Point, model C9, 9mm semi-automatic pistol on Dec. 29, 2022, in the Rand area of Kanawha County.
Proctor was prohibited from possessing a firearm because of his prior convictions for domestic battery on Sept. 15, 2016, Nov. 26, 2013, Jan. 24, 2005, and Sept. 24, 2002, all in Kanawha County Magistrate Court.
Proctor is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 7 and faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.