Charleston man takes $871,288 from non-profit
charleston, w.va. – Benjamin Cisco, 30, of Charleston, pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of wire fraud. Cisco admitted to defrauding a charitable non-profit organization of $871,288.34 intended for suffering West Virginians.
According to court records, from about March 19, 2020, through about Sept. 28, 2022, Cisco devised and executed his scheme to defraud the charitable non-profit organization while employed as its finance and operations manager in Belle and Charleston.
Through his position, Cisco had control over the victim charity’s finances and access to its debit cards, and regularly worked with its accountant. Cisco’s duties included preparing the victim charity’s biweekly payroll, depositing payments into its bank accounts and providing its board of directors with updates regarding its finances.
Cisco admitted that his fraud scheme followed a two-step process. First, Cisco electronically transferred money from the victim charity’s debit cards to its account with the Flipcause crowd-funding platform, which recorded those transfers as donations. Second, Cisco electronically transferred money from the victim charity’s Flipcause account to his personal bank account, which he had falsely labeled as belonging to the victim charity.
Cisco admitted that these fraudulent transactions included electronic transfers from the victim charity’s Flipcause account to his personal bank account of $4,724 on Jan. 28, 2022, and $2,874 on May 6, 2022. Both transfers traveled in interstate commerce between Charleston, W.Va., and California. Cisco further admitted to executing the fraudulent two-step process more than 100 times.
Cisco’s fraudulent scheme specifically caused at least $518,101.70 of loss to the victim charity. Cisco also admitted to defrauding the victim charity of an additional $285,626.64 in travel reimbursements he was not authorized to receive and $67,560 by purchasing gift cards with victim charity funds without authorization. The total loss is $871,288.34.
Cisco is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 13 and faces a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $500,000 fine. He also owes $871,288.34 in restitution.
• • •
Man faces minimum 10 years for drug trafficking
charleston, w.va. – Todd Tyler Snead, 57, of Waynesboro, Va., pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, admitting to a role in a drug trafficking organization (DTO) that operated in the Charleston area.
According to court records, Snead admitted to traveling to St. Albans on March 14 to obtain approximately 4 pounds of methamphetamine from a co-defendant. Law enforcement officers followed Snead back to a hotel in Cross Lanes, where they searched the trunk of his vehicle, found the methamphetamine and arrested him. Snead had obtained pound-level quantities of methamphetamine from the co-defendant for several months leading up to his arrest.
Snead is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 6 and faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison, five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release, and a $10 million fine.
Snead is among 30 individuals indicted as a result of Operation Smoke and Mirrors, a major drug trafficking investigation that has yielded the largest methamphetamine seizure in West Virginia history. Law enforcement seized well over 200 pounds of methamphetamine as well as 28 pounds of cocaine, 20 pounds of fentanyl, 18 firearms and $747,000 in cash.
Seven other co-defendants have pleaded guilty. Indictments against the other defendants are pending. An indictment is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
• • •
Ohio man facing 20 years, $1 million fine
charleston, w.va. – Brandon Ellis Gates, 37, of Akron, Ohio, pleaded guilty Tuesday to possession with intent to distribute a mixture containing methamphetamine.
According to court records, a law enforcement officer conducted a traffic stop on July 12, 2022, of a vehicle driven by Gates on Interstate 77 in Jackson County. Gates admitted to possessing approximately four pounds of methamphetamine found during the officer’s search of the vehicle.
Gates is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 24 and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $1 million fine.
