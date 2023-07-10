McDowell County man faces 20 years for drug crime
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. – Myron Dwayne Brown, also known as “Mylo,” 44, of Welch, pleaded guilty Monday to distribution of fentanyl.
According to court records, Brown sold a substance containing fentanyl on Feb. 22, 2022, to a confidential informant at a Havaco residence in McDowell County. Brown admitted to that transaction and further admitted to selling controlled substances at the Havaco residence on Dec. 29, 2021, and Feb. 28, 2022.
Brown was aided and abetted by another individual during the Dec. 29, 2021, transaction and the controlled substance sold was confirmed by the West Virginia State Police Forensic Laboratory to contain butonitazene, a federal Schedule I controlled substance.
Brown is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 2 and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $1 million fine.
• • •
Huntington man pleads guilty to drug possession and intent
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Willie Renard Craft, also known as “Nut,” 47, of Huntington, pleaded guilty Monday to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.
According to court records, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Craft’s Seventh Avenue residence on Dec. 16, 2022. Craft told the officers a controlled substance was in the kitchen cabinet. Officers found approximately 74 grams of fentanyl and drug packaging materials in the cabinet.
Officers also found a loaded Taurus 856 .38-caliber revolver on a shelf in Craft’s bedroom and $1,800 in Craft’s possession. Craft admitted to possessing and intending to distribute the fentanyl and further admitted that the cash was proceeds from selling fentanyl.
Craft is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 16 and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $1 million fine.
• • •
Huntington man pleads guilty to conspiracy to distribute heroin
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Edward Daniel Walker Jr., also known as “Jetty,” 38, of Columbus, Ohio, and Jordan Lee Jobe, 29, of Leon, W.Va., each pleaded guilty Monday to conspiracy to distribute heroin.
According to court records, Walker and Jobe participated in a conspiracy to distribute heroin in the Leon area of Mason County from about April 2022 to about Sept. 25, 2022.
Walker admitted to selling heroin to customers directly and distributing quantities of heroin to other individuals for them to sell at his direction. Jobe admitted to distributing heroin for Walker and transporting Walker to obtain heroin.
On Sept. 25, 2022, law enforcement officers conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 64 in Hurricane of a vehicle driven by Jobe in which Walker was a passenger. Officers searched the vehicle and found approximately 105 grams of suspected heroin and a firearm. Walker and Jobe each admitted to intending to sell the heroin.
Following the traffic stop, officers executed a search warrant that same day at a Barboursville motel room where Walker and Jobe were staying. Officers seized approximately 204 grams of suspected heroin, two firearms and $1,000 during that search. Walker and Jobe each admitted to intending to sell the heroin, and further admitted that the cash was proceeds from previous drug sales.
On March 31, officers executed a search warrant at a Durham Road residence in Leon, where they arrested Walker and Jobe. Officers seized approximately 135 grams of suspected heroin found at the residence and $2,000 from Walker. Walker and Jobe each admitted to intending to sell the heroin. Walker further admitted that the cash was proceeds from previous drug deals.
Walker and Jobe are scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 16, and each faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $1 million fine.
• • •
Huntington man sentenced to prison for fentanyl crime
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Benjamin Jack Reed, 42, of Huntington, was sentenced Monday to two years and eight months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for aiding and abetting the distribution of fentanyl.
According to court records, Reed and Jermaine Lee Smith, 34, of Columbus, Ohio, sold approximately 27 grams of fentanyl on April 29, 2022, to a confidential informant in a Huntington parking lot.
Smith pleaded guilty on July 6, 2023, to aiding and abetting the distribution of fentanyl and is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 10.
