Huntington man faces 10 years for gun crime
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Ampless Ray Lilly, 50, of Huntington, pleaded guilty Monday to being a felon in possession of a firearm.
According to court records, a law enforcement officer conducted a traffic stop on Jan. 30, 2018, of a vehicle driven by Lilly in Hurricane. Lilly admitted to telling the officer that he had a gun and was a convicted felon. The officer found a Ruger 9mm pistol between the driver’s seat and the center console.
Lilly was prohibited from possessing a firearm because of his prior felony conviction for first-degree sexual assault in Lincoln County Circuit Court on Jan. 22, 1993.
Lilly is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 13 and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.
United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Hurricane Police Department.
United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Stephanie Taylor is prosecuting the case.
Charleston man pleads guilty to possession of child pornography
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Jonathan Levi Rider, 19, of Charleston, pleaded guilty Monday to possession of prepubescent child pornography.
According to court records, Rider possessed videos on his cell phone on Nov. 17, 2022, depicting minors subjected to sexually explicit conduct. Rider had downloaded the videos to his phone. One of the videos depicted an adult male sexually abusing a prepubescent girl.
Rider is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 9 and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, at least five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine. Rider must also register as a sex offender.
Inmate to add to his term with guilty plea on drug charge
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Corey Michael Perkins, 34, an inmate, pleaded guilty Monday to conspiracy to distribute suboxone and methamphetamine.
According to court records, Perkins was an inmate at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville on Oct. 6, 2022, when he spoke to another individual outside the jail during recorded phone calls about getting a package of suboxone and methamphetamine into the jail. Perkins instructed the individual on how to prepare the package, paid an employee working at the jail to transport the package inside, and arranged a meeting between the outside individual and the employee.
Perkins told officials he intended to distribute the suboxone and methamphetamine. The package was intercepted at the jail before it could be transported inside.
Perkins is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 13 and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $1 million fine.
Perkins conspired with Judy Ann Goodman, also known as Judy Ann Eplion, and Bryanna Danielle Kern. Goodman pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute suboxone and methamphetamine on April 3. Kern pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute suboxone on Feb. 21. She admitted to conspiring with Perkins and Goodman while working as a kitchen employee at the jail. Goodman and Kern each await sentencing.
In an earlier case, Perkins pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute suboxone, methamphetamine, and fentanyl. In that case, Perkins coordinated with multiple individuals to get drugs into Western Regional Jail from November to December 2020. Perkins was sentenced to 11 years and eight months in prison in that case on Aug. 22, 2022.
Charleston man sentenced to prison for federal gun crime
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Kevin Gerard Denson, 36, of Charleston, was sentenced Monday to two years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
According to court records, law enforcement officers responded to a report of shots fired on Leon Sullivan Way in Charleston on June 30, 2022. Officers encountered Denson exiting a vehicle in an alley near Jet Life Apparel. Officers found two firearms in the vehicle, a Dickinson, model XXPA, 12-gauge shotgun and a Smith & Wesson, model M&P 15, 5.56-caliber rifle. Each firearm was loaded with a high-capacity drum magazine.
Officers also found a bullet hole at the entrance to Jet Life Apparel and obtained a search warrant for the store’s video surveillance system. The footage showed Denson carrying the two firearms and Jonathan Kennedy, 41, of St. Albans, running across the store while holding the shotgun following an apparent altercation outside.
Denson was prohibited from possessing a firearm because of his prior felony conviction for delivery of cocaine in Kanawha Circuit Court on June 12, 2013.
The video surveillance footage showed Kennedy and Denson possessed the firearms after Jamon L. Woodson fired a pistol in the direction of Jet Life Apparel following an apparent verbal argument. Officers recovered a spent 9mm casing from the street near where the pistol was fired.
Woodson was sentenced to five years in prison on July 20 after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of ammunition. Kennedy was sentenced to three years in prison on Aug. 1 after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.
