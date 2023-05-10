Ohio resident pleads guilty to firearm charge
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Danny Merriweather, also known as “D,” 35, of Toledo, Ohio, pleaded guilty Wednesday to being a felon in possession of a firearm.
According to court records, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant on April 5, 2021, at a 10th Avenue residence where Merriweather was living and seized a Smith & Wesson .38 SPL Airweight revolver and quantities of fentanyl and methamphetamine. Merriweather admitted to possessing the firearm.
Federal law prohibits a person with a prior felony conviction from possessing a firearm or ammunition. Merriweather knew he was prohibited from possessing a firearm because of his prior felony conviction for distribution of a quantity of cocaine base in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia on Oct. 22, 2012.
Merriweather is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 21, 2023, and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.
• • •
Putnam County man pleads guilty to possessing machine gun
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Stephen Simmons, 40, of Nitro, pleaded guilty Wednesday to possession of an unregistered machine gun.
According to court records, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant on Jan. 3 at Simmons’ 32nd Street residence in Nitro. Officers seized a Ruger, model 10/22, .22-caliber rifle, two Glock switches, two drop-in auto sears, and six firearm silencers.
Glock switches are devices designed solely to convert semiautomatic Glock pistols into fully automatic machine guns, and are machine guns as defined by federal law. Drop-in auto sears are devices designed solely to convert semiautomatic AR-type firearms into fully automatic machine guns, and are machine guns as defined by federal law. Firearm silencers are designed to silence, muffle or diminish the report of a portable firearm, and are firearms as defined by federal law.
Simmons admitted that he possessed a Glock switch and further admitted that he did not register the Glock switch in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record as required by federal law.
Simmons is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 14 and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.
• • •
Kanawha County man faces five years, fine, restitution
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Gary F. Fridley II, 41, of Cross Lanes, pleaded guilty Wednesday to embezzlement of labor union assets.
According to court records, Fridley was a union officer in Nitro while employed by American Electric Power (AEP) from about Dec. 20, 2018, until about June 12, 2019. As the union’s elected financial secretary, Fridley was the union’s chief financial officer and was responsible for preparing and co-signing union checks and maintaining financial records.
Fridley was one of three signatories on the union’s checking account at Huntington National Bank in Nitro. As financial secretary, Fridley was entitled to an officer’s salary as well as reimbursement for lost time or wages lost from his employment when he took off from work for union business.
On about June 12, 2019, Fridley received a check for $1,321.55 as reimbursement for lost time. Fridley admitted that he had not lost any time with AEP during that pay period. Fridley submitted a false voucher to receive an unauthorized lost time payment and forged the signature of another union official in order to cash the check for the fictitious lost time.
Fridley further admitted that he improperly received $19,732.88 through his actions as the union’s financial secretary. Fridley submitted additional false vouchers to receive unauthorized lost time payments from the union and forged the signatures of other union officials to cash the union checks he wrote payable to himself for the fictitious lost time payments.
Fridley is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 29 and faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine. Fridley also owes $19,732.88 in restitution.
• • •
Charleston man pleads guilty to federal gun crime
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Travis Devon Woods, 34, of Charleston, pleaded guilty Wednesday to being a felon in possession of a firearm.
According to court records, law enforcement officers visited Woods’ Livingston Avenue residence in Charleston on June 6, 2022, to speak with him. Before opening his door for the officers, Woods tossed a Sig Sauer, model P250, .45-caliber semiautomatic pistol out a back window of his residence.
Woods knew he was prohibited from possessing a firearm because of his prior felony convictions for being a felon in possession of a firearm in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia on July 1, 2015, and first-degree robbery in Kanawha County Circuit Court on March 19, 2009.
Woods is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 29 and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.
• • •
Kanawha County man sentenced for fraud, theft crimes
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Ernest Lee Alexander III, 38, of St. Albans, was sentenced Wednesday to one year and nine months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for bank fraud and possession of stolen mail matter.
According to court records, Alexander led law enforcement officers on a high-speed chase on Dec. 13, 2021, throughout western Kanawha County after they attempted a traffic stop of his vehicle in South Charleston.
The chase ended when Alexander exited Interstate 77 at Tuppers Creek, lost control of his vehicle, and crashed. Officers arrested Alexander and found stolen mail and a bank receipt in the vehicle. Alexander admitted that earlier that same day, he had used the identification information of the owner of the stolen mail to deposit a fraudulent check into the individual’s bank account and then withdraw $450 from the account.
