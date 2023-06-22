Beckley man facing 10 years for federal gun crime
BECKLEY, W.Va. – Thomas D. Manns, 37, of Beckley, pleaded guilty Thursday to being a felon in possession of a firearm.
According to court records, law enforcement officers responded to a report of shots fired at a Ewart Avenue apartment complex in Beckley on May 26, 2020, and encountered Manns holding what they believed to be a firearm as he ran into a stairway.
Officers searched the stairway and found a Mossberg, model 500AT, 12-gauge shotgun in a trash can. Video footage from the apartment complex’s security cameras showed Manns holding the shotgun before he put it into the trash can. Manns admitted to possessing the firearm.
Federal law prohibits a person with a prior felony conviction from possessing a firearm or ammunition. Manns was prohibited from possessing a firearm because of his prior felony conviction for delivery of a controlled substance in Raleigh County Circuit Court on Nov. 29, 2006.
Manns is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 6 and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.
• • •
Charleston man sentenced to prison for federal gun crime
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Scott Phalen, 63, of Charleston, was sentenced Thursday to one year in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
According to court records, law enforcement officers responded to a report from an employee at a restaurant in the Kanawha City section of Charleston on July 15, 2022, that an individual had placed a firearm in a trash can at the restaurant.
Officers recovered a SCCY, model CPX-1, 9mm semi-automatic pistol from the trash can. Phalen admitted to possessing the firearm and further admitted to placing the firearm in the trash can.
Phalen was prohibited from possessing a firearm because of his prior felony conviction for first-degree sexual abuse in Kanawha County Circuit Court on Feb. 14, 2012.
• • •
Charleston man pleads guilty to methamphetamine trafficking scheme
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Timothy Allen Loudermilk, 63, of Charleston, pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
Loudermilk admitted to his role in a drug trafficking organization (DTO) that operated in the Charleston area.
According to court records, Loudermilk was living in the Charleston area and obtaining methamphetamine from a local supplier between January and March 2023.
Loudermilk’s supplier knew that he was re-distributing at least a portion of the methamphetamine. Loudermilk typically would receive one-half ounce of methamphetamine at a time, but sometimes he would obtain more. Loudermilk admitted that he was responsible for between 200 and 350 grams of methamphetamine in connection with the conspiracy.
Loudermilk is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 5 and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, at least three years of supervised release, and a $1 million fine.
Loudermilk is among 30 individuals indicted as a result of Operation Smoke and Mirrors, a major drug trafficking investigation that has yielded the largest methamphetamine seizure in West Virginia history. Law enforcement has seized well over 200 pounds of methamphetamine as well as 28 pounds of cocaine, 20 pounds of fentanyl, 18 firearms and $747,000 in cash.
Nine other co-defendants have pleaded guilty. Indictments against the other defendants are pending.
• • •
Theft of survivor's benefits “deplorable,” says U.S. attorney
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Jessica Horton, 53, of Matewan, pleaded guilty Wednesday to theft of government money. She admitted to stealing approximately $181,713.58 in United States Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) survivor’s benefits.
According to court records, Horton’s great-aunt was awarded VA Survivor’s Dependency and Indemnity Compensation benefits after the death of her husband in World War II. The great-aunt began receiving the monthly benefits on May 1, 1945.
Beginning in or around 1964, the benefits were mailed to the great-aunt’s post office box in Matewan. On Feb. 21, 1999, Horton’s great-aunt died, and the entitlement to benefits was therefore extinguished. Horton’s mother had access to the post office box. Horton admitted that her great-aunt’s name was fraudulently signed on the benefits after the death to allow Horton’s mother to receive the benefits and convert them to her own use.
Horton’s mother fraudulently received the monthly benefits until her death on Feb. 14, 2011. Following her mother’s death, Horton took over the post office box and began signing her great-aunt’s name in order to receive the monthly benefits. Horton admitted that she knew she was not entitled or authorized to sign her great-aunt’s name on the benefits.
Horton deposited the benefits in various bank accounts at a Williamson bank where she was an account owner and signatory, and converted the money to her own use. Horton admitted that from around March 2011 until on or around Dec. 31, 2022, she knowingly and willfully took approximately $181,713,58 in VA survivor’s benefits that she was not entitled or authorized to receive. The monthly benefits were terminated by the VA on or around Jan. 12, 2023.
Horton is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 21 and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,00 fine. Horton also owes $181,713.58 in restitution.
“My grandfather fought in World War II. The theft committed in this case is a slap in the face to those who earn these hard-fought-for benefits,” said United States Attorney Will Thompson. “That this fraud went on for as long as it did makes it all the more deplorable.”
• • •
Kanawha County man pleads guilty to child exploitation
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Isaiah Harley Daniels, 23, of Sissonville, pleaded guilty Wednesday to attempted enticement of a minor.
According to court records, Daniels began communicating online with a 13-year-old girl using the Kik instant messaging app in June 2021. Daniels admitted to sending the minor female pornographic images while explaining sexual intercourse to her and asking her to “get naked.”
Daniels further admitted to initiating several video calls with the minor female in an attempt to watch her masturbate. He also admitted to taking screenshots of some of his conversations with the minor female that he saved on his cell phone.
Daniels admitted to engaging in online conversations that were sexual in nature with other individuals he believed to be children. Daniels pretended to be 17 years old at times so he would appear younger. Several of the individuals that Daniels believed were children sent him images of themselves naked and masturbating.
Daniels admitted that he knowingly possessed 22 images and 297 videos on his cell phone and in his Kik account depicting known minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
Daniels is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 20 and faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison, at least five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine. Daniels must also register as a sex offender
• • •
Charleston man sentenced to prison for federal gun crime
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Fontaine Akeem Nelson, 27, of Charleston, was sentenced Wednesday to two years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
According to court records, law enforcement officers responded to a report of a motorist passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle near the West Virginia Capitol Complex on April 8, 2022. Officers encountered Nelson in the passenger seat of the vehicle along with a loaded .380-caliber model Walther PK380 pistol. Nelson admitted to possessing the firearm.
Nelson was prohibited from possessing a firearm because of prior felony convictions for possession with intent to distribute heroin on Sept. 30, 2021, and attempted burglary and conspiracy to distribute marijuana on July 27, 2018, all in Kanawha County Circuit Court.
• • •
Ohio man sentenced to more than 11 years for federal drug crime
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Quashane R. Varner Jr., 28, of Akron, Ohio, was sentenced Wednesday to 11 years and four months in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.
According to court records, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant on Dec. 17, 2021, at a 12th Street apartment in Huntington where Varner was residing and found 362 grams of methamphetamine and a Glock, Model 29, 10mm pistol.
Varner told investigators on the day of the search that he had previously obtained a one-pound quantity of methamphetamine, and the amount seized during the search represented what he had not yet sold. Varner admitted to investigators that he had been selling fentanyl in the Huntington area.
• • •
Ohio man faces 20 years maximum for fentanyl crime
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Johnte Tyree Warren, 24, of Akron, Ohio, pleaded guilty Wednesday to distribution of fentanyl.
According to court records, Warren arranged by phone to sell a quantity of fentanyl on March 1, 2022, to a confidential informant. Warren met the confidential informant in a vehicle on 20th Street in Huntington on that day as arranged and sold approximately 12.95 grams of fentanyl to the confidential informant.
Warren further admitted to distributing additional quantities of fentanyl in the Huntington area at various times including February and March 2022, sometimes utilizing another individual to distribute fentanyl on his behalf.
Warren is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 25 and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, at least three years of supervised release, and a $1 million fine.
