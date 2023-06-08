Greenbrier County man facing 20 years for distributing methamphetamine
BECKLEY, W.Va. – Raymond Matthew Ramos, 41, of Lewisburg, pleaded guilty Thursday to distribution of methamphetamine.
According to court records, Ramos sold methamphetamine on June 29, 2022, to a confidential informant in Alderson. Ramos admitted to that transaction and further admitted to selling methamphetamine to the confidential informant on July 6, 2022, in Beaver and on July 27, 2022, in Lewisburg.
On July 28, 2022, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at a residence where Ramos was staying. Officers seized methamphetamine, scales and packaging material, and over $1,000. The cash included recorded money from the July 27, 2022, drug transaction. Ramos admitted that he possessed the seized methamphetamine and intended to distribute it. Ramos told law enforcement officers that he distributed a half-pound of methamphetamine weekly between the third week of April 2022 and July 14, 2022.
Ramos is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 29 and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $1 million fine.
• • •
Federal inmate pleads guilty to escape
BECKLEY, W.Va. – Kevin Leon Davis, 33, a federal inmate, pleaded guilty Thursday to escaping from the Federal Prison Camp (FPC) at Beckley.
According to court records, Davis was serving a sentence for conspiracy to distribute 5 grams or more of methamphetamine when he left FPC Beckley on Nov. 13, 2022. The United States Marshals Service captured Davis the following day near the prison.
Davis is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 29 and faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.