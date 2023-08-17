Michigan man sentenced to four years for drug crime
charleston, w.va. – Terry Dwayne Jones, 34, of Macomb, Mich., was sentenced Thursday to four years and nine months in prison, to be followed by four years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl.
According to court records, law enforcement officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle driven by Jones on Interstate 77 near Ripley on Feb. 15, 2022.
Officers searched the vehicle and found one bottle of pills in the glove compartment and a second bottle of pills in the trunk. The West Virginia State Police Forensic Laboratory confirmed that the nearly 1,000 pills found inside the two bottles contained a total of approximately 106 grams of fentanyl. The pills were mislabeled as Percocet rather than fentanyl. Jones admitted that he possessed the pills, knew they contained a controlled substance and planned to distribute them.
• • •
Kanawha man gets more than 10 years for federal drug crime
charleston, w.va. – Galen Flowers, 40, of St. Albans, was sentenced Thursday to 10 years and one month in prison, to be followed by four years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute 5 grams or more of methamphetamine.
According to court records, law enforcement officers executed a federal search warrant on May 6, 2022, at Flowers’ St. Albans home and at an adjoining property on which Flowers admitted he had been storing some of his property and other belongings, including several cars.
Officers seized over 1,300 grams of methamphetamine and unspecified amounts of other controlled substances, including fentanyl, in connection with the search.
Officers also seized 21 firearms and a stolen and loaded Glock 17 9mm semi-automatic pistol, which Flowers had obtained in an exchange for drugs.
Flowers’ criminal history includes two prior felony convictions for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, both in Putnam County Circuit Court, on Sept. 5, 2008, and Oct. 13, 2009.
• • •
Logan County woman sentenced to two years for dealing meth
charleston, w.va. – Vada Leann White, 32, of Big Creek, was sentenced Thursday to two years in prison, to be followed by four years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
According to court records, White was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over by a law enforcement officer on Dec. 1, 2021, in the Jeffrey area of Boone County.
The officer searched the vehicle and found seven bags containing a total of approximately 139 grams of methamphetamine. The officer also found $3,436 on White’s person and in the vehicle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.