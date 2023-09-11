Huntington woman faces 20 years max for dealing in drugs
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Valerie June Damron, 62, of Huntington, pleaded guilty Monday to distribution of a quantity of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine.
According to court records, Damron sold approximately 1 ounce of methamphetamine to a confidential informant at her Seventh Avenue residence on Oct. 11, 2022. Damron admitted to that transaction and to selling quantities of methamphetamine totaling approximately 69 grams on three occasions between Oct. 14 and Oct. 19, 2022. Damron further admitted that the quantities of fentanyl were mixed in with the methamphetamine sold in two of those additional transactions.
On Oct. 20, 2022, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Damron’s residence and seized approximately 122 grams of methamphetamine, 20.5 grams of fentanyl and multiple firearms including a Davis Industries .22-caliber pistol, a Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol, and a FT 9mm pistol. Damron admitted that she intended to distribute the controlled substances.
On Feb. 2, 2023, investigators arrested Damron at her residence and seized approximately 211 grams of methamphetamine, 3.5 grams of fentanyl and a Kel-Tex .380-caliber pistol. Damron told the investigators that she had been previously supplied with 2 to 3 pounds of methamphetamine on multiple occasions by another individual.
Damron is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 18 and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $1 million fine.
• • •
Cabell County man pleads guilty to straw firearm purchase
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Haskell Cornell, 44, of Barboursville, pleaded guilty Monday to making false statements in acquisition of firearms.
According to court records, on Jan. 14, 2022, Cornell purchased a Century CAHG2797-N 7.62x39mm semi-automatic firearm, also known as a “Micro Draco,” with a high-capacity magazine from a Huntington business.
Cornell admitted that he falsely certified on the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Federal Firearms Transaction Records Form 4473 that he was the true purchaser of the firearm when he was buying the firearm for two individuals who sent him to the business and provided him with the money for the purchase.
Cornell further admitted that the two individuals provided him with controlled substances in exchange for purchasing the firearms.
Cornell bought additional firearms for the two individuals, who sent him into the same Huntington business and provided the money for each purchase. Cornell bought a Ruger-5.7, 5.7x28mm semi-automatic pistol on Sept. 18, 2021, a Glock G21 Gen4 semi-automatic pistol on Nov. 27, 2021, and a Glock G19X 9mm semi-automatic pistol on Dec. 10, 2021, all for the two individuals. Cornell falsely certified on the ATF Form 4473 for these purchases that he was the true buyer of the firearms when he knew he was buying them for someone else.
Cornell is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 18 and faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.