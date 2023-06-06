Criminal history works against Dunbar man
charleston, w.va. – Terrence Wilson, also known as Terrance Matthew Wilson, 34, of Dunbar, was sentenced Tuesday to seven years and six months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for possessing a stolen firearm and violating his supervised release.
According to court records, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant on July 28, 2021, at Wilson’s residence and recovered a stolen, loaded Smith & Wesson .380-caliber pistol and a loaded Glock 22 pistol.
At the time of this offense, Wilson was serving a term of federal supervised release after pleading guilty to distribution of cocaine base, also known as “crack,” in United States District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia on June 9, 2016. Tuesday’s prison sentence includes one year and six months for committing a crime while on supervised release.
Wilson has a long criminal history that also includes prior felony convictions for possession with intent to deliver alprazolam in Kanawha County Circuit Court on May 3, 2013, and interstate travel in aid of drug trafficking in United States District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia on Feb. 5, 2015. In sentencing, the court cited the extensive criminal history.
• • •
Kanawha man pleads guilty to fentanyl crime
charleston, w.va. – Andre Leavell Pardue Jr., 35, of Nitro, pleaded guilty Tuesday to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.
According to court records, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant on June 16, 2020, at Pardue’s residence and found a bag of fentanyl and cash in a pair of pants in Pardue’s bedroom, a Smith & Wesson model M&P 9, 9mm pistol under Pardue’s bed, and a safe containing cash, a second bag of fentanyl and a Smith & Wesson, model M&P 40 Shield, .40-caliber pistol.
Pardue said that he intended to both sell and use the fentanyl found in the safe. Pardue also admitted that the cash found in his pants and the safe totaled $3,020 and was proceeds from his fentanyl sales, with a portion of the money intended for his drug supplier.
Pardue is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 6 and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, at least three years of supervised release, and a $1 million fine.
