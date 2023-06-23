Two men – one from Beckley – face prison time for drug dealing
BECKLEY, W.Va. – In related cases, Lorenzo B. Herbert, 33, of Beckley, pleaded guilty on Friday to possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and 50 grams or more of a mixture containing methamphetamine while Rory Divaughn Spells, 35, of Chicago, Ill., pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute a quantity of fentanyl and a quantity of methamphetamine.
According to court records, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant on Sept. 28, 2022, at a residence near Beckley. Officers found quantities of fentanyl, a substance containing methamphetamine and $8,245. Herbert and Spells each admitted that they were mixing and preparing fentanyl for distribution in the residence’s kitchen at the time the search warrant was executed. Herbert and Spells further admitted the cash represented proceeds of previous drug trafficking activity.
Herbert is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 19 and faces a mandatory minimum of five years and up to 40 years in prison, at least four years of supervised release, and a $5 million fine. Spells is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 27 and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, at least three years of supervised release, and a $1 million fine.
The guilty pleas are the result of a drug trafficking investigation dubbed Southside Take Down. United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Unit, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security-Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team (MDENT), FBI Chicago, and the Chicago Police Department.
• • •
Beckley man gets 10 years for peddling heroin
BECKLEY, W.Va. – Jamal Johnson, 32, of Beckley, was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison, to be followed by four years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin.
According to court records, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Johnson’s residence on Oct. 20, 2020, and found approximately 832 grams of heroin, 178 grams of methamphetamine, and three firearms: a Colt, model Army Special, .38-caliber revolver; an Eagle Arms, model Eagle-15, multi-caliber rifle; and a Romarm/Cugir, model WASR-10, 7.62-caliber rifle.
Johnson admitted to possessing and intending to sell the heroin and methamphetamine, and to possessing the firearms.
