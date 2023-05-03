By numerous names, Kanawha County woman sentenced to prison for fraud
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Karen L. Hodges, also known as “Karen Igo,” “Karen Clay,” “Karen Richmond,” and “Karen Gessel,” 49, of St. Albans, was sentenced Wednesday to one year and four months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for three counts of securities fraud. Hodges must also pay $38,570.78 in restitution.
According to court records, Hodges admitted to having counterfeit checks created so they appeared to be payroll checks issued by Kroger. Between Oct. 20, 2018, and Dec. 19, 2018, Hodges presented and cashed three counterfeit payroll checks totaling $2,461.96 at Kroger locations within the Southern District of West Virginia. Hodges admitted that she has never worked for Kroger.
Hodges further admitted to presenting and uttering numerous other counterfeit checks totaling $37,587.66 during the same time period at Kroger locations within the Southern District of West Virginia, as well as the Northern District of West Virginia, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and Virginia. Hodges also admitted to cashing two legitimate checks in her father’s name totaling $983.12 without his authorization at Kroger locations within the Southern District of West Virginia.
• • •
Kanawha County man gets prison time for gun crime
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Charles Ryan Tucker, 45, of Mammoth, was sentenced Wednesday to two years and six months in prison, to be followed by two years of supervised release, for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
According to court documents and statements made in court, on Jan. 13, 2022, law enforcement officers tried to arrest Tucker on a state warrant in Cedar Grove and he fled on foot. Tucker was caught and while resisting arrest told the officers he possessed a firearm. Officers found a loaded Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm pistol holstered on Tucker’s belt and concealed beneath his clothing.
Federal law prohibits a person with a prior felony conviction from possessing a firearm or ammunition. Tucker was prohibited from possessing a firearm because of his prior felony convictions for breaking and entering on May 3, 2021, and grand larceny on Jan. 26, 2015, both in Kanawha County Circuit Court.
