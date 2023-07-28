New Jersey man pleads guilty to aiding and abetting theft of AML funds with inside help at DEP
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Aleksey Krylov, 42, of South Orange, N.J., pleaded guilty Thursday to aiding and abetting theft from programs receiving federal funds.
Krylov admitted to diverting $94,197.93 in federal abandoned mine land (AML) remediation subgrant funds to Jerry D. Elkins, 54, of Danville, W.Va., while Elkins was an employee of the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).
According to court records, Elkins assisted Krylov and one of his companies from on or about April 2017 until on or about Aug. 7, 2019, with their application for a DEP AML pilot program subgrant.
Elkins was initially a regional planner and later an inspector for the DEP during the time period, and had become acquainted with Krylov prior to joining the DEP. Krylov and his company proposed to construct and operate an aquaponics facility that would produce commercial quantities of vegetables and fruits at a project site near Madison, W.Va.
To assist Krylov and his company, Elkins collected water samples, provided contacts for public support, boosted Krylov’s project internally at DEP, provided his opinion and suggestions for improving the subgrant application, and continuously monitored the application’s status.
Krylov admitted to paying Elkins for his services with checks and electronic fund transfers drawn from federal subgrant disbursements totaling $94,197.93.
Krylov is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 16 and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine. Krylov also owes $94.197.93 in restitution. Elkins pleaded guilty to theft from programs receiving federal funds on May 31 and is awaiting sentencing.
Pennsylvania man pleads guilty to sex offense against a minor
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Kyle Andrew Umstead, 35, of Douglasville, Pa., pleaded guilty Thursday to traveling in interstate commerce to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor.
According to court records, Umstead traveled on March 18 to Cross Lanes, W.Va., for the purpose of engaging in illicit sexual conduct with a minor. Umstead was arrested by law enforcement officers in Cross Lanes. Following his arrest, officers found videos and images of child pornography on Umstead’s cell phone.
Umstead is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 16 and faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison, at least five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.
