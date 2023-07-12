Search yields drugs, $400,000 in cash and guilty pleas
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – John Paul Loudermilk, 60, of Charleston, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, and Ryan Keith Kincaid, 46, of South Charleston, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute cocaine.
Loudermilk and Kincaid each admitted to their roles in a drug trafficking organization (DTO) that operated in the Charleston area.
According to court records, Loudermilk conspired with others between January and March 2023 to distribute methamphetamine by helping a co-defendant distribute methamphetamine to other customers. Loudermilk sometimes received fentanyl from the co-defendant in exchange for his help.
Loudermilk admitted to usually meeting with the co-defendant in the Charleston area to obtain methamphetamine and fentanyl. Loudermilk further admitted to receiving between one-half ounce and 1 ounce of methamphetamine at a time from the co-defendant along with 1 gram of fentanyl, delivering the methamphetamine to customers, and collecting money from customers in exchange.
In March, Kincaid conspired with other individuals to distribute quantities of cocaine in the Charleston area, according to court records. During a search of Kincaid’s apartment, approximately 11 ounces of cocaine, approximately 26 kilograms of cocaine, a loaded pistol, and over $400,000 in cash were seized.
Loudermilk is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 13 and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, at least three years and up to a lifetime of supervised release, and a $1 million fine. Kincaid is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 14 and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $1 million fine.
Loudermilk and Kincaid are among 30 individuals indicted as a result of Operation Smoke and Mirrors, a major drug trafficking investigation that has yielded the largest methamphetamine seizure in West Virginia history. Law enforcement has seized well over 200 pounds of methamphetamine as well as 28 pounds of cocaine, 20 pounds of fentanyl, 18 firearms and $747,000 in cash.
More than a dozen of the defendants have pleaded guilty. Indictments against the other defendants are pending.
• • •
Two Kanawha County men plead guilty to role in meth trafficking
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Michael Allen Roberts Jr., 40, of St. Albans, pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture containing methamphetamine, and Les Van Bumpus, 34, of Charleston, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl.
Roberts and Bumpus each admitted to their roles in a drug trafficking organization (DTO) that operated in the Charleston area.
According to court records, Roberts conspired with other individuals between November 2022 and March 15, 2023, to distribute methamphetamine.
Roberts admitted to purchasing methamphetamine from a co-defendant who often fronted the methamphetamine to him and allowed Roberts to pay him back after he sold it. Roberts further admitted that he typically paid $2,000 for a pound of methamphetamine, and used his cell phone to arrange transactions with the co-defendant.
Roberts admitted that this co-defendant delivered 50 pounds of methamphetamine to Roberts’ residence a couple of weeks prior to March 15, 2023. Roberts further admitted that he intended to sell this methamphetamine to other people.
On March 15, 2023, law enforcement officers searched a property on Smith Street in St. Albans and seized approximately 44 pounds of methamphetamine. Roberts admitted that he had placed the methamphetamine at the property a day or two before the search.
Between December 2022 and March 22, 2023, Bumpus was living in Dunbar and conspired with others to distribute what he believed was heroin but now knows was fentanyl. Bumpus admitted to purchasing fentanyl from a co-defendant who often fronted the fentanyl to him and allowed Bumpus to pay him back after he sold it.
On March 22, 2023, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Bumpus’ Dunbar residence and found approximately 89 grams of fentanyl and a loaded Smith & Wesson .40-caliber pistol.
Roberts is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 8 and faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison, five years to a lifetime of supervised release, and a $10 million fine. Bumpus is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 6 and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $1 million fine.
Roberts and Bumpus are among 30 individuals indicted as a result of Operation Smoke and Mirrors, a major drug trafficking investigation that has yielded the largest methamphetamine seizure in West Virginia history.
• • •
Parkersburg man sentenced to prison for federal gun crime
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Shawn David White, 41, of Parkersburg, was sentenced Tuesday to three years and 10 months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
According to court records, law enforcement officers visited White’s residence on Nov. 8, 2018, while investigating a firearm theft and found a Winchester Model 12, 12-gauge shotgun, in White’s bedroom. White admitted to the officers that he possessed the shotgun.
White is prohibited from possessing a firearm because of his convictions for grand larceny and driving while his license was suspended or revoked for DUI-third offense in Wood County Circuit Court on Feb. 10, 2017.
• • •
Kanawha County man pleads guilty to federal gun crime
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Trellae Nellum-Toney, 29, of St. Albans, pleaded guilty Tuesday to being a felon in possession of a firearm.
According to court records, law enforcement officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle driven by Nellum-Toney in St. Albans on Sept. 22, 2022. Nellum-Toney admitted that he got out of his vehicle and threw a Raven Arms, model P-25, -25-caliber semi-automatic pistol and a baggie of suspected heroin onto the ground. Officers recovered the firearm and controlled substance.
Nellum-Toney was prohibited from possessing a firearm because of his prior felony conviction for first-degree robbery in Kanawha County Circuit Court on Aug. 26, 2014.
Nellum-Toney further admitted to possessing two firearms found by officers following a Jan. 24 traffic stop of a vehicle he was driving in the Scott Depot area of Putnam County. Officers found a Taurus, model 709 Slim, 9mm semi-automatic pistol under the driver’s seat and a Savage, model Stevens 320, 20-gauge shotgun in the vehicle’s trunk. Nellum-Toney admitted that he now knows the 9mm pistol was reported stolen from a St. Albans residence on Sept. 26, 2021.
Nellum-Toney is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 3 and faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.
• • •
Jury convicts Charleston man of drug and gun crimes
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – After two days of trial, a federal jury convicted Samuel Pierre Joseph, 40, of Charleston, Tuesday of one count of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture containing methamphetamine, one count of possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, one count of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and a quantity of fentanyl, and one count of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture containing methamphetamine and 40 grams or more of a mixture containing fentanyl.
Joseph was prohibited from possessing a firearm because of his prior felony conviction for possession of marijuana, fourth offense, in the Second Judicial District Court for the Parish of Bienville, La., on April 14, 2015.
Evidence at trial proved that on Dec. 27, 2021, law enforcement officers encountered Joseph as he left his room at the Knights Inn on MacCorkle Avenue in Charleston. Joseph dropped a black duffel bag he was carrying and attempted to flee. Officers apprehended Joseph and found approximately 267 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and two firearms, a Smith & Wesson Model Bodyguard .380-caliber semi-automatic pistol and a Ruger model LC9s 9mm semi-automatic pistol, in the duffel bag. Officers also found $1,355 on Joseph.
On March 17, 2022, Joseph was a passenger of a vehicle pulled over by law enforcement officers in a Dudley Avenue parking lot in Parkersburg. During the traffic stop, officers found approximately 152 grams of methamphetamine and 12.9 grams of a mixture containing fentanyl and heroin on Joseph. Officers arrested him and took him to the Parkersburg Police Department.
While at the police department, Joseph attempted to dispose of a business card from a Charleston storage unit rental facility that included the number of a storage unit that Joseph rented at the facility. Officers recovered the card and obtained a search warrant for the rented storage unit. Officers found approximately 896.8 grams of methamphetamine and 83.6 grams of fentanyl in the rented storage unit when they executed the search warrant.
Joseph is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 13 and faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years and up to life in prison.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.