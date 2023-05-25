Pennsylvania doctor sentenced for HOPE Clinic prescription practices
charleston, w.va. – Brian Gullett, D.O., 46, of Clarksville, Pa., was sentenced Thursday to six months in prison, to be followed by one year of supervised release, and fined $5,000 for aiding and abetting obtaining a controlled substance by fraud.
Gullett admitted to unlawful prescription practices at HOPE (Hitech Opioid Pharmachovigilance Expertise) Clinic, a purported pain management clinic that operated in Beckley, Beaver and Charleston, and Wytheville, Va.
Gullett also surrendered his medical license and his Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) certificate of registration and agreed not to apply for re-registration to dispense Schedule II controlled substances.
According to court records, practitioners associated with HOPE Clinic prescribed thousands of oxycodone- and morphine-based pills from November 2010 until June 11, 2015, to individual customers. Some of these prescriptions provided customers with an average of four to seven pills per day. Several HOPE Clinic locations averaged 65 or more customers a day during a 10-hour workday with only one practitioner working.
Gullett admitted to signing multiple oxycodone prescriptions for 120 pills of 30 milligrams each and 30 pills of 15 milligrams each for a HOPE Clinic customer at the Charleston location on March 13, 2013. Gullett further admitted that the customer’s medical chart did not support these prescriptions and that the prescriptions were not for a legitimate medical purpose in the usual course of professional medical practice.
Evidence showed that the customer had multiple failed drug screenings, reported being addicted to pain medication, bought pills on the street, and sold pills from his HOPE Clinic prescriptions to others. Gullett admitted that he did not discuss the possibility of addiction or the need for addiction treatment with the customer.
“Medical professionals who circumvent the rules for prescribing powerful and potentially addictive pain-killers contribute to the opioids crisis facing our nation,” said Special Agent in Charge George A. Scavdis, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Office of Criminal Investigations Metro Washington Field Office. “Our office will continue to pursue and bring to justice those who see addiction as an opportunity for profit.”
Gullett was initially indicted in 2018 along with the owners, managers and other physicians associated with HOPE Clinic and PPPFD. Five other physicians have also pleaded guilty. The remaining defendants are awaiting trial.
Charleston man sentenced to 6 years in prison for fentanyl and gun crimes
charleston, w.va. – Doran King Burroughs Jr., 23, of Charleston, was sentenced Thursday to six years in prison, to be followed by four years of supervised release, for distribution of 40 grams or more of fentanyl and being a felon in possession of firearms.
According to court documents and statements made in court, on Aug. 10, 2022, Burroughs sold approximately 102 grams of fentanyl to a confidential informant while outside a Charleston business in the informant’s vehicle. Burroughs admitted to that transaction and to an additional sale of approximately 51 grams of fentanyl to a confidential informant on May 4, 2022, in the informant’s vehicle in Charleston.
On Aug. 11, 2022, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Burroughs’ residence. Burroughs admitted that during the search, officers found approximately 76 grams of fentanyl, a drum magazine loaded with 7.62x39mm ammunition, a Spartan Armor System body armor carrier, and four firearms: a Glock, model 17, 9mm pistol; a PAP, model M92PV, 7.62mm-caliber pistol; a Glock, model 43X, 9mm pistol; and a Bushmaster model xm15-e25, .223-caliber rifle. Burroughs admitted to possessing the firearms and to possessing the fentanyl with the intent to distribute it.
Federal law prohibits a person with a prior felony conviction from possessing a firearm or ammunition. Burroughs knew he was prohibited from possessing firearms because of his conviction for first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense, in Boone County, Kentucky, Circuit Court on March 7, 2022.
Charleston man sentenced to prison for meth possession and intent to deliver
charleston, w.va. – Dillon Shane Browning, 31, of Charleston, was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
According to court records, Browning sold approximately 13.77 grams of methamphetamine on Feb. 22, 2021, to a confidential informant at his Charleston residence. He also admitted to selling approximately one-half of an ounce of methamphetamine to the confidential informant at his Charleston residence on March 12, 2021.
After the second transaction, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Browning’s residence and found approximately 233 grams of methamphetamine in an outbuilding.
Browning admitted to possessing the methamphetamine and further admitted that he intended to sell it in the Charleston area.
