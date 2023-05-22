Mich. man gets prison sentence for gun crime
huntington, w.va. – Monroe Avant, 33, of Inkster, Mich., was sentenced Monday to three years and six months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
According to court records, law enforcement officers responded to a shooting on Sept. 13, 2021, on the 1600 block of 11th Avenue in Huntington. Officers encountered a vehicle with two men passed out in the driver and front passenger seats. Officers saw that the passenger had a semi-automatic pistol in his waistband.
Avant admitted that he was the passenger and possessed a Taurus Model 709 9mm handgun.
Avant is prohibited from possessing a firearm because of his felony conviction for first-degree robbery in Cabell County Circuit Court on May 6, 2014.
• • •
Huntington man pleads guilty to child porn
huntington, w.va. – Craig Alexander Halstead, 36, of Huntington, pleaded guilty Monday to receipt of child pornography.
According to court records, Halstead admitted to receiving 87,993 digital media files of child pornography via peer-to-peer file sharing programs from about Aug. 2, 2019, until about Aug. 18, 2022. Halstead further admitted that one of the digital media files was a video of an adult male sexually assaulting a prepubescent female.
On May 20, 2021, Halstead possessed 3,970 images and 443 videos on his laptop and external hard drive depicting minor children subjected to sexually explicit conduct. Halstead admitted that many of the images and videos depict prepubescent minors and that several of the images and videos depict known child victims.
On or about Aug. 30, 2022, Halstead possessed 3,188 images and videos of child pornography in Huntington. Over 400 of those images and videos depict known child victims. Halstead admitted that the images included infants subjected to sadistic or masochistic conduct. Halstead further admitted to accessing and receiving digital media files of child pornography using peer-to-peer programs on Nov.r 29, 2022.
Halstead is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 21, 2023, and faces a mandatory minimum of five years and up to 20 years in prison, five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.
• • •
Detroit man gets four years for drug crime
huntington, w.va. – Desmond Devon Magee, also known as “Rich,” 27, of Detroit, was sentenced Monday to four years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for distribution of a quantity of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.
According to court records, Magee sold approximately 29 grams of methamphetamine on Oct. 18, 2022, to a confidential informant inside an Eighth Street business in Huntington.
