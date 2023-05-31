Daniels man gets seven-year prison term for peddling drugs
beckley, w.va. – David Jeffrey Edwards, 47, of Daniels, was sentenced Wednesday to seven years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl.
According to court records, law enforcement officers executed a warrant at Edwards’ residence in Daniels on Feb. 24, 2022.
Edwards admitted to possessing 19 grams of methamphetamine packaged in nine separate small bags, 1 gram of fentanyl and $958 found during the search. Edwards further admitted that he intended to distribute the controlled substances.
Edwards also admitted to selling a half-gram of fentanyl to a confidential informant at his residence in December 2021.
Edwards told officers during the Feb. 24, 2022, search that he had been selling an average of a half-ounce of methamphetamine weekly for several weeks.
Officers also found an improvised explosive device during the search, a glass bottle filled with gunpowder, metal spheres, projectiles and other objects with a length of cordage inserted in the bottle opening as a means of ignition. Edwards admitted that he made the improvised explosive device.
• • •
Cool Ridge felon gets two years for possession of stolen firearm
beckley, w.va. – Gregory Kincaid, 31, of Cool Ridge, was sentenced Wednesday to two years and nine months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
According to court records, law enforcement officers were executing a search warrant at a Cool Ridge residence on April 7, 2022, when Kincaid arrived at the residence in a vehicle. After officers approached the vehicle, Kincaid admitted that he possessed a Smith & Wesson, model M&P Shield, 9mm pistol. Kincaid told officers he had stolen the firearm from his father and had brought it to the residence being searched to sell or trade for money or controlled substances.
Kincaid was prohibited from possessing a firearm because of his prior felony conviction for third-offense driving revoked for DUI in Raleigh County Circuit Court on Nov. 25, 2020.
• • •
Beckley man sentenced to four years, 7 months for drug crime
beckley, w.va. – Tyrone Douglas Amar, 46, of Beckley, was sentenced Wednesday to four years and seven months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine.
According to court records, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant on Nov. 8, 2021, at a Beckley hotel room. Officers encountered Amar in the hotel hallway during the search and took him into custody. Amar possessed approximately 59 grams of fentanyl, 45 grams of methamphetamine and more than $2,850 found by officers on his person.
Amar admitted that he intended to distribute the controlled substances.
Krystle Elaine Cresce, 34, of Glen Morgan, was staying at the hotel room where officers executed the search warrant. During the search, officers found quantities of methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, $917, and three firearms: a SCCY Model CPX-2 9mm semi-automatic pistol, a Springfield Armory Model 911 9mm semi-automatic pistol, and a Mossburg, Model 500 12-gauge shotgun.
Cresce admitted that she worked with and assisted Amar in the possession and distribution of the heroin and methamphetamine. Cresce pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting the possession with intent to distribute heroin and methamphetamine, and was sentenced to seven years and six months in prison on Jan. 27.
• • •
Using phone for drug deal, man receives four years in prison
charleston, w.va. – Nicholas Bradford Confere, 35, of Mammoth, pleaded guilty Wednesday to using a communications facility to facilitate a drug trafficking offense, admitting to his role in a drug trafficking organization (DTO) that operated in the Charleston area.
According to court records, Confere used a landline telephone in Mammoth on Dec. 4, 2022, to arrange the purchase of methamphetamine from a co-defendant. During the call, Confere informed the co-defendant that other third-party individuals also had money to purchase methamphetamine from the co-defendant.
The arranged meeting took place and Confere obtained methamphetamine from the co-defendant.
Confere admitted that he obtained the methamphetamine partly on consignment, meaning he was expected to pay the co-defendant after he sold the drug.
Confere further admitted to using a cellphone to inform the co-defendant that he had sold the methamphetamine that he obtained, and therefore had the money to pay the co-defendant.
Confere is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 20 and faces a maximum penalty of four years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.
Confere is among 30 individuals indicted as a result of Operation Smoke and Mirrors, what law enforcement is calling a major drug trafficking investigation that yielded the largest methamphetamine seizure in West Virginia history. Law enforcement seized well over 200 pounds of methamphetamine as well as 28 pounds of cocaine, 20 pounds of fentanyl, 18 firearms and $747,000 in cash.
Eight other co-defendants have pleaded guilty. Indictments against the other defendants are pending.
