Nicholas County woman faces 20 years max and fine of $1 million for drug crime
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Jolene Myers, 41, of Mount Nebo, pleaded guilty Thursday to distribution of methamphetamine.
According to court records, Myers sold methamphetamine on March 19, 2022, to a confidential informant outside a Summersville-area business. Myers admitted to that transaction and further admitted to selling methamphetamine to the confidential informant on three other occasions in Nicholas County.
On April 9, 2022, law enforcement officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle driven by Myers on Mount Lookout Road in Nicholas County. Officers found methamphetamine in her pants and a SCCY Model CPX-1, 9mm pistol in her purse when they searched her and the vehicle.
Myers is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 30 and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $1 million fine.
Charleston man gets prison sentence for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Khalif Marquee Coleman, 35, of Charleston, was sentenced Thursday to three years and 10 months in prison, to be followed by four years of supervised release, for conspiring to distribute 40 grams or more of a mixture containing a detectable amount of fentanyl.
According to court records, Coleman admitted to arranging the sales of mixtures containing fentanyl to confidential informants asking to purchase heroin in Charleston in seven separate transactions between May 2, 2022, and Sept. 23, 2022. Several of these transactions occurred at a Chesterfield Avenue residence in Charleston, and the mixtures totaled approximately 92.64 grams.
Coleman also arranged seven additional sales of mixtures containing fentanyl in August and September 2022 at or near the Chesterfield Avenue residence.
On Sept. 28, 2022, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at the Chesterfield Avenue residence and found mixtures containing fentanyl totaling 55.97 grams, scales, drug packaging materials, and $5,926. Some of the cash recovered during the search was prerecorded buy money from the sales to the confidential informants.
Convicted sex offender gets 12 years for child porn
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Dana Michael Russell, also known as "Anthony Roberts," 37, of Griffithsville, W.Va., was sentenced Thursday to 12 years in prison, to be followed by 25 years of supervised release, for possession of prepubescent child pornography.
According to court records, Russell possessed on Jan. 20, 2021, two images of child pornography on his cell phone depicting prepubescent minor females subjected to sexually explicit conduct. Russell admitted that one of the images depicted a known child victim.
Russell further admitted to using his cell phone on June 25, 2020, to distribute and attempt to distribute an image containing child pornography using the Snapchat social media platform. Russell also admitted to distributing images containing child pornography using multiple Snapchat and Facebook accounts in June, August and December 2020. One of the Facebook accounts that Russell used listed “Anthony Roberts” as the account username.
Russell is a registered sex offender as a result of his conviction for distribution and exhibiting of material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct in Kanawha County Circuit Court on Feb. 19, 2015.
Kanawha County man sentenced to five years for ammunition conviction
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Jamon L. Woodson, 40, of Dunbar, was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for being a felon in possession of ammunition in connection with a shooting outside a Charleston business.
According to court records, Woodson had stopped his vehicle outside Jet Life Apparel on Leon Sullivan Way in Charleston on the afternoon of June 30, 2022, and fired a pistol in the direction of the store. Following the shooting, law enforcement officers recovered a 9mm shell casing from the street and found a bullet hole at the entrance to Jet Life Apparel.
Federal law prohibits a person with a prior felony conviction from possessing a firearm or ammunition. Woodson knew he was prohibited from possessing ammunition because of his felony conviction for conspiracy to distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine and a quantity of marijuana in United States District Court for the Northern District of West Virginia on Jan. 7, 2011.
Following the shooting, officers obtained a search warrant for Jet Life Apparel’s video surveillance system. The video surveillance footage showed Jonathan Kennedy, 41, of St. Albans, carrying a Dickinson, model XXPA, 12-gauge shotgun at the time of the altercation with Woodson and Kevin Gerard Denson, 36, of Charleston, carrying both a Smith & Wesson, model M&P 15, 5.56-caliber rifle and the Dickinson shotgun after the shooting. Officers recovered both firearms from a vehicle in an alley near Jet Life Apparel. Each firearm was loaded with a high-capacity drum magazine. Denson and Kennedy previously pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and are awaiting sentencing.
The United States sought an upward variance from Woodson’s original sentencing range because of his criminal history and his dangerous actions in broad daylight on a downtown Charleston street. Woodson had completed his supervised release for the 2011 felony drug conviction two months before the shooting incident. The court granted an upward variance, concluding that it was necessary to protect the public.
Virginia man pleads guilty to sex offense against a minor
BECKLEY, W.Va. – Jon Pieter Vanbreemen, 41, of Low Moor, Va., pleaded guilty Thursday to traveling in interstate commerce to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor.
According to court records, Vanbreemen traveled from Covington, Va., to White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., on May 9, 2023, with the intention of engaging in illicit sexual contact with two minor girls. Law enforcement arrested him in White Sulphur Springs.
Vanbreemen is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 3 and faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison, at least five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine. Vanbreemen must also register as a sex offender.
United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Violent Crimes Against Children Task Force.
