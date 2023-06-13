Federal jury convicts West Virginia inmate of sending obscene matter to a minor
charleston, w.va. – After a one-day trial, a federal jury convicted Darrin Alonzo Miller, 41, on Tuesday of transfer of obscene material to a minor under the age of 16.
Evidence at trial proved that on June 22, 2020, Miller sent a letter through the United States mail to a 14-year-old girl while he was an inmate at the Parkersburg Correctional Center. In the letter, Miller described in graphic detail he and the minor female engaging in sexual intercourse upon his release from incarceration.
Miller is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 7 and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.
“There can be no tolerance of predatory criminal behavior targeting children,” said United States Attorney Will Thompson. “I commend the West Virginia State Police for investigating this case and Assistant United States Attorneys Jennifer Rada Herrald and Francesca C. Rollo as well as our trial team for securing the guilty verdict.”
United States District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin presided over the jury trial.
• • •
Fayette County couple face separate jail sentences of 20 years for drug crimes
charleston, w.va. – Valerie A. Angel, 58, of Mount Carbon, pleaded guilty Tuesday to distribution of cocaine and Christopher Lee Miller, 61, of Mount Carbon, pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting the distribution of cocaine.
According to court records, Angel admitted to distributing three packages each containing 3.5 grams of cocaine to a confidential informant at the Mount Carbon residence she shared with Miller on July 11, 2019. Miller admitted to arranging the transaction by telephone earlier that day and accepting $600 from the confidential informant in exchange for the cocaine distributed by Angel.
Angel and Miller also admitted to selling cocaine to the confidential informant on 10 other occasions between July 15, 2019, and Oct. 24, 2019, at their residence. Angel or Miller arranged each of these transactions over the telephone with the confidential informant, and shared the responsibilities and benefits of distributing the cocaine.
Angel and Miler are scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 6, and each faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, at least three years of supervised release, and a $1 million fine.
