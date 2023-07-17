Kanawha County man facing
10 years for pawn shop theft
charleston, w.va. – David Jefferson Womack, 45, of St. Albans, pleaded guilty Monday to theft of a firearm from a federal firearms licensee.
According to court records, Womack stole a Kel-Tec, model P-32, .32-caliber pistol on Nov. 16, 2022, from a Kanawha County pawn shop. Womack admitted to the theft when he was arrested by law enforcement officers on April 4, 2023.
Womack is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 18 and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.
l l l
Detroit man sentenced to more
than 11 years for fentanyl crime
huntington, w.va. – Sylvester Roosevelt McNeil, also known as “Juan,” 50, of Detroit, Mich., was sentenced Monday to 11 years and eight months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for distribution of fentanyl.
According to court records, McNeil sold approximately 1.3 grams of fentanyl on Aug. 27, 2022, to a confidential informant at a location on Nickel Plate Road in Huntington.
l l l
Huntington man gets four
years on fentanyl conviction
huntington, w.va. – Zachary Scott Whitmore, 32, of Huntington, was sentenced Monday to four years and six months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for distribution of fentanyl and violating his supervised release.
According to court records, Whitmore sold 7 grams of suspected heroin on Oct. 19, 2022, to a confidential informant near 25th Street in Huntington for $700. Whitmore also admitted to arranging the sale of 7 grams of suspected heroin to a confidential informant at a 9th Avenue residence in Huntington on Oct. 24, 2022.
The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Mid-Atlantic Laboratory confirmed the controlled substance from both transactions was fentanyl.
At the time of this offense, Whitmore was serving a term of federal supervised release after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm in United States District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia on Aug. 12, 2019.
The sentence includes two years for committing a crime while on supervised release.
l l l
Huntington man pleads
guilty to federal drug crime
huntington, w.va. – Jeremy Adam Bartram, 31, of Huntington, pleaded guilty Monday to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.
According to court records, law enforcement officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle driven by Bartram in Huntington on April 30. After officers searched Bartram’s vehicle, they arrested him. When he was taken to the Huntington Police Department, a bag containing approximately 172 grams of methamphetamine fell out of his shorts as he got out of the police cruiser.
Officers later searched Bartram in a holding cell and found approximately 10.4 grams of fentanyl hidden in his person. Bartram admitted that he intended to sell the methamphetamine and the fentanyl.
Bartram is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 30 and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $1 million fine.
