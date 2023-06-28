Wayne County sex offender pleads guilty to child porn
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – David Lee Pinson, 41, of Ceredo, pleaded guilty Tuesday to possession of prepubescent child pornography.
According to court records, Pinson admitted to uploading several images and videos and child pornography to his Google Photos account on May 28, 2022, in Ceredo. One of the videos depicts a prepubescent boy and girl engaging in sexual intercourse and sexually explicit conduct.
Pinson further admitted to possessing six images and 332 videos of child pornography on a memory card on Aug. 16, 2022, and to viewing the images using his cell phone. Pinson also admitted that 44 of the images and videos depict known child victims, and that some of the images depict infants and toddlers.
Pinson is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 2 and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, at least five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine. Pinson is a registered sex offender as a result of his conviction for possession of child erotica in Wayne County Circuit Court on Aug. 20, 2020.
• • •
Charleston woman pleads guilty to role in methamphetamine trafficking organization
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Latesha Lashae Nappier, 29, of Charleston, pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Nappier admitted to her role in a drug trafficking organization (DTO) that operated in the Charleston area.
According to court records, Nappier admitted to conspiring with others to distribute quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl between November 2022 and March 22, 2023. Nappier lived with one of her co-defendants in Charleston during that time. Nappier admitted that this co-defendant had her sell the controlled substances to individuals while he was at work and collect the payments from the sales. Nappier would later give the money to this co-defendant.
On Jan. 30, Nappier’s co-defendant directed her by phone to sell methamphetamine to a female customer. Nappier admitted to selling approximately 10.5 grams of methamphetamine to the customer as instructed at her residence in exchange for $160.
Nappier is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 12 and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years and up to a lifetime of supervised release, and a $1 million fine.
Nappier is among 30 individuals indicted as a result of Operation Smoke and Mirrors, a major drug trafficking investigation that has yielded the largest methamphetamine seizure in West Virginia history. Law enforcement has seized well over 200 pounds of methamphetamine as well as 28 pounds of cocaine, 20 pounds of fentanyl, 18 firearms and $747,000 in cash.
Ten other co-defendants have pleaded guilty. Indictments against the other defendants are pending. An indictment is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
• • •
Logan County man sentenced to prison for federal drug crime
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Anthony Ryan Webb, 42, of Logan County, was sentenced Tuesday to three years and four months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for distribution of methamphetamine.
According to court records, Webb admitted to distributing more than 50 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant on May 3, 2021, in Ethel. At the time, Webb was an employee with the United States Postal Service. As a result of his job duties, Webb had access to packages that had been placed in the United States Mail and was responsible for sorting out packages that had been damaged in transit. Webb admitted that he stole approximately 1 pound of methamphetamine from a package which he then sold to the confidential informant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.