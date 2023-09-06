Virginia Man gets 10
years for meth trafficking
charleston, w.va. – Todd Tyler Snead, 57, of Waynesboro, Virginia, was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, admitting to a role in a drug trafficking organization (DTO) that operated in the Charleston area.
According to court records, Snead transported 1 pound per month from West Virginia to Virginia as part of the conspiracy beginning in October 2022. On March 14, 2023, Snead traveled from Virginia to St. Albans to obtain 4 pounds of methamphetamine from a co-defendant. Law enforcement officers followed Snead back to a hotel in Cross Lanes, where they searched the trunk of his vehicle, found the methamphetamine and arrested him.
Snead has a criminal history that includes a prior felony conviction for conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia on December 13, 2006.
Snead is among 30 individuals indicted as a result of Operation Smoke and Mirrors, a drug trafficking investigation that has yielded the largest methamphetamine seizure in West Virginia history. Law enforcement seized well over 200 pounds of methamphetamine as well as 28 pounds of cocaine, 20 pounds of fentanyl, 18 firearms and $747,000 in cash.
Nineteen of the defendants have pleaded guilty. Indictments against the other defendants are pending. An indictment is merely an allegation and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
• • •
Charleston man sentenced
to 20 years for drug, gun crimes
charleston, w.va. – Andre Dewayne Williamson, also known as “A3,” 36, of Charleston, was sentenced Thursday to 20 years in prison, to be followed by six years of supervised release, for five counts of distribution of fentanyl and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
A federal jury convicted Williamson of the offenses following a three-day trial. Evidence at trial proved that Williamson sold quantities of fentanyl to a confidential informant on five occasions in Charleston between July 5 and July 25, 2022, and, as a felon, was illegally possessing a pistol during the July 5 transaction.
Williamson has a long criminal history with eight prior convictions including voluntary manslaughter on July 30, 2018, unlawful assault with a firearm and wanton endangerment on February 6, 2008, being a felon in possession of a firearm on March 4, 2013, and on August 6, 2013, and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, cocaine, on September 9, 2018, all in Kanawha County Circuit Court. Williamson was also convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm in Kanawha County Magistrate Court on August 6, 2013. Williamson was on parole at the time of his current offense.
Federal law prohibits a person with a prior felony conviction from possessing a firearm or ammunition. Williamson knew he was prohibited from possessing a firearm because of his prior felony convictions when he chose to arm himself with a firearm in furtherance of his drug trafficking to protect his controlled substances, his proceeds and himself.
Williamson’s criminal history also includes violent offenses involving firearms. In separate incidents, Williamson fatally shot one individual, shot and wounded another individual in the leg, and shot at a third individual who was killed during that altercation.
“Andre Williamson is a longtime criminal, and has a history of not only violent offenses but also drug-dealing offenses,” said United States Attorney Will Thompson. “He was sentenced today for dealing fentanyl, which I think is one of our greatest threats we’re currently dealing with, both in our state and our society.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.