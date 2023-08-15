Boone County felon sentenced for possession of a firearm
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Troy Wilson Wheatley, 42, of Boone County, was sentenced Tuesday to five years and eight months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
According to court records, law enforcement officers responded to reports of a shooting at Wheatley’s residence near Chapmanville on Aug. 30, 2021. Officers encountered Wheatley and seized a Ruger, model Security-9, 9mm pistol and a Smith & Wesson, .22-caliber pistol. One firearm was in a holster on Wheatley’s hip and the other was in his back pocket. Wheatley admitted to possessing the firearms and further admitted to the officers that he had discharged a firearm when his nephew drove past the residence that morning.
On Dec. 2, 2021, Wheatley was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over by a law enforcement officer in the Big Creek area of Logan County. Wheatley was wearing an empty pistol holster on his belt and told the officer a firearm was under the seat. The officer found a Beretta model 950 .25-caliber pistol under Wheatley’s seat. The officer obtained a search warrant for Wheatley’s residence that day and seized a SCCY model CPX-2 9mm pistol from Wheatley’s mattress.
Wheatley was prohibited from possessing a firearm because of his prior felony conviction for delivery of a controlled substance in Nicholas County Circuit Court on Feb. 3, 2006.
Wheatley’s long criminal history includes prior convictions for such other offenses as obstructing an officer, disrupting public service, petit larceny, possession of methamphetamine, possession of stolen property, threatening communications by electronic device, being a person prohibited from possessing firearms, and more than 10 separate counts of driving on a suspended/revoked license.
The Court granted an upward variance from Wheatley’s original sentencing range, citing several factors including his decades-long pattern of criminal conduct.
Kanawha County man gets 30 years for production of child pornography
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Billy Eggleston, 50, of St. Albans, was sentenced Tuesday to 30 years in prison, to be followed by a lifetime of supervised release, for production of child pornography. Eggleston must also register as a sex offender.
According to court records, Eggleston engaged in sexually explicit conduct with a prepubescent female on March 26, 2020, for the purpose of photographing such conduct. Eggleston admitted to using his cell phone to take a series of 62 photos of him engaged in sexually explicit conduct with the prepubescent female while she was sleeping. The sexually explicit photos were taken by Eggleston in his bedroom.
Eggleston transferred the images to his desktop computer.
Eggleston admitted to possessing nearly 5,000 videos and images of child pornography on his desktop computer and a memory card on Oct. 21, 2022. Eggleston further admitted that one of these images was of an adult male sexually assaulting a minor female between 4 and 7 years old, and another image was of a minor female between 2 and 4 years old subjected to sexually explicit conduct by an adult male.
Ohio man facing 10 years, hefty fine for federal drug crime
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Tevon O’Shea Vanhorn, also known as “Von,” 28, of Columbus, Ohio, pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl.
According to court documents and statements made in court, from at least June 2022 to in or about March 2023, Vanhorn obtained methamphetamine and fentanyl and distributed the controlled substances to several customers at multiple locations within the Southern District of West Virginia. Vanhorn communicated with his customers by cell phone to arrange drug-related transactions and knew that several of his customers redistributed the methamphetamine and fentanyl he sold them.
On Feb. 21, 2022, Vanhorn tried to mail a package containing approximately $74,835 from Charleston, W.Va., to Detroit, Mich., as part of the drug distribution conspiracy. Law enforcement officers intercepted and seized the package.
Vanhorn is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 11, 2024, and faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison, five years of supervised release, and a $10 million fine.
