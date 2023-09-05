Jackson County woman pleads guilty to bleeding elderly person’s account
charleston, w.va. – Vickie Lynn Parsons, 47, of Ravenswood, pleaded guilty Tuesday to four counts of wire fraud. Parsons admitted to a scheme that defrauded an elderly individual in her care of approximately $31,000.
According to court records, Parsons secretly gained access to the individual’s bank account information from about Dec. 1, 2021, to about Jan. 26, to fraudulently conduct numerous online transactions to pay for goods and services for herself and her friends. Parsons used the individual’s bank account to make numerous payments to an electric utility, Parsons’ credit card accounts, her wireless account, and another individual’s department store credit card.
Parsons is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 4 and faces a maximum penalty of 80 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $1 million fine. Parsons also owes at least $31,000 in restitution.
• • •
Ohio woman sentenced to prison for federal drug crime
huntington, w.va. – Judy Ann Goodman, 32, of Chesapeake, Ohio, was sentenced Tuesday to two months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute suboxone and methamphetamine.
According to court records, Goodman conspired with Western Regional Jail inmate Corey Michael Perkins on Oct. 6, 2022, during phone calls to assist the smuggling of a package of suboxone and methamphetamine into the jail.
The West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation recorded the phone calls. Goodman admitted that she helped to pay a woman working at the jail to transport the drugs into the jail. Goodman further admitted that Perkins instructed her on what to do with the package and arranged a meeting between Goodman and the jail worker.
Investigators intercepted the package when the jail worker tried to deliver it. Goodman admitted that the package contained 126 suboxone strips and approximately 7.3 grams of suspected methamphetamine. The West Virginia State Police Forensic Laboratory confirmed that the controlled substances were buprenorphine and 6.8 grams of methamphetamine.
Perkins pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute suboxone and methamphetamine. The jail worker, Bryanna Danielle Kern, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute suboxone. Both await sentencing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.