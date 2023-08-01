Charleston man sentenced to 15
years on drug and gun convictions
charleston, w.va. – Mark Bolling, 55, of Charleston, was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute 50 or more grams of methamphetamine, being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition, and illegal possession of a firearm silencer.
A federal jury convicted Bolling of the charges on Feb. 16, 2023, following a three-day trial. Evidence at trial proved that on Sept. 19, 2020, a law enforcement officer in Fayette County conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle driven by Bolling and recovered approximately 100 grams of methamphetamine, 30 grams of fentanyl, a pistol magazine containing .45-caliber ammunition, and $7,000 from the vehicle.
On Sept. 21, 2020, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Bolling’s property on Keystone Drive in Charleston and seized a Rock River Arms, model LAR-15, 5.56mm rifle, a Bryco Arms, model 38, .380-caliber pistol, and a Gemtech, Model HALO, 5.56mm silencer.
The silencer was not registered to Bolling in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record. Federal law prohibits a person with a prior felony conviction from possessing a firearm or ammunition. Bolling was prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition because of prior felony convictions including possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine on Sept. 30, 2019, and transferring and receiving stolen property on Sept. 24, 2018, both in Kanawha County Circuit Court.
Bolling’s long criminal history also includes prior convictions for being a felon in possession of a firearm, domestic battery, two separate violations of protective orders, battery of an officer, possession of a controlled substance, first-degree burglary and vehicle theft.
“This defendant has persistently committed felonies throughout the majority of his adult life, and his continuing involvement in criminal activity and his possession of firearms pose a risk to public safety,” said United States Attorney Will Thompson. “I commend the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and the Fayetteville Police Department for their excellent work in this case. I also commend Assistant United States Attorneys Nowles Heinrch and Steve Loew and our trial team for securing guilty verdicts on five counts in this case.”
l l l
Woman pleads guilty for wire fraud
and defrauding American Red Cross
charleston, w.va. – Tonja Oakes, 58, of Cross Lanes, pleaded guilty Thursday to wire fraud, admitting to defrauding the American Red Cross (ARC) while employed at its Cross Lanes office. Oakes agreed to pay $21,943 in restitution as a consequence of her guilty plea.
According to court records, the ARC hired Oakes in 2105 as a business operations specialist, and her duties included acting as the purchasing agent for the ARC Central Appalachian Region. On March 9, 2019, Oakes began working as the executive assistant to the chief executive officer of the ARC Central Appalachian Region. Among her duties in that position, Oakes reviewed monthly statements of credit cards issued by ARC to certain employees and approved the statements for payment. This position allowed Oakes to review and approve her own expenditures.
Oakes admitted to making multiple unauthorized purchases with ARC-provided credit cards from at least Feb. 17, 2017, through at least Oct. 5, 2020. Oakes further admitted that the unauthorized transactions included a $973.77 payment for servicing a 2011 Kia Sorento on June 8, 2020. Other unauthorized purchases by Oakes included buying items while on vacation in South Carolina, groceries, and personal items purchased on Amazon. Oakes admitted that she used her employment position to review and approve her credit card statements, even though she knew many of the payments were unauthorized.
Oakes is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 7 and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.
l l l
Dunbar man pleads guilty to distribution of methamphetamine
charleston, w.va. – Shawn Michael Patton, 47, of Dunbar, pleaded guilty Thursday to distribution of methamphetamine.
According to court records, Patton sold 2 ounces of methamphetamine on Jan. 13, 2022, to a confidential informant on the front porch of his Park Drive residence in Dunbar in exchange for $700.
On Feb. 9, 2022, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Patton’s residence and seized approximately 2 pounds of methamphetamine from a bedroom chair and a total of $14,572.
Law enforcement officers executed another search warrant at Patton’s residence on Sept. 20, 2022, and seized approximately 287 grams of methamphetamine, two firearms and $554.
On Oct. 5, 2022, Patton was arrested by law enforcement officers and consented to a search of his residence. Officers seized approximately 25 grams of heroin, 379 grams of marijuana and $2,315.
Patton is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 30 and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, at least three years of supervised release, and a $1 million fine.
l l l
Kanawha man sentenced for being in possession of a firearm as a felon
charleston, w.va. – Jonathan Kennedy, 42, of St. Albans, was sentenced Tuesday to three years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
According to court records, law enforcement officers responded to a report of shots fired on Leon Sullivan Way in Charleston on June 30, 2022, where they found a bullet hole at the entrance of Jet Life Apparel and obtained a search warrant for the store’s video surveillance system. The video surveillance footage showed two firearms inside the store, a Dickinson model XXPA 12-gauge shotgun and a Smith & Wesson model M&P 15 5.56-caliber rifle. The video surveillance footage also showed Kennedy running across the store while holding the shotgun following an altercation outside.
Officers recovered both firearms from a vehicle in an alley near Jet Life Apparel. Each firearm was loaded with a high-capacity drum magazine.
Kennedy was prohibited from possessing a firearm because of his felony convictions for interstate travel in aid of drug trafficking and use of a communication facility in furtherance of an unlawful act in the United States District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia on Dec. 3, 2014.
The video surveillance footage also showed Jamon L. Woodson, 40, of Dunbar, firing a pistol toward Jet Life Apparel during the altercation outside the store and Kevin Gerard Denson, 36, of Charleston, carrying both firearms inside the store afterward.
Woodson was sentenced to five years in prison on July 20 after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of ammunition. Denson pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm on Oct. 12, 2022, and is awaiting sentencing.
l l l
Kanawha man sentenced to prison for 4 years for federal drug crime
huntington, w.va. – George Michael Thayer, 52, of St. Albans, was sentenced Thursday to four years and four months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute oxycodone.
According to court records, a law enforcement officer conducted a traffic stop on Jan. 24, 2022, of a vehicle driven by Thayer. The officer searched the vehicle and found approximately 12 oxycodone pills, multiple empty sandwich bags and a set of digital scales.
Thayer admitted that he possessed the oxycodone found during the vehicle search and further admitted that he intended to distribute it. Thayer possessed and intended to distribute approximately 48 grams of methamphetamine, 1.8 grams of fentanyl, and 45 clonazepam pills.
l l l
“Smiley” and Michigan woman
face up to life for meth distribution
charleston, w.va. – Darrell Lamar Holcomb, also known as “Smiley,” 31, of Dearborn Heights, Mich., and Nicole Christian Ball, 44, of Jackson, Mich., pleaded guilty Tuesday to aiding and abetting the distribution of 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and 400 grams or more of fentanyl.
Holcomb also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and 400 grams or more of fentanyl.
According to court records, beginning approximately in or before 2019, Holcomb began supplying controlled substances including methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana to an individual living in the Oak Hill area. Holcomb or a courier would transport the controlled substances to the individual from the Detroit, Mich., area approximately once or twice per month. Holcomb usually provided the controlled substances on consignment, accepting payment after the individual sold them. Holcomb also provided cell phones to the individual that he was to use only to communicate with Holcomb.
In early December 2021, Holcomb negotiated with the individual to sell him approximately 5 pounds of methamphetamine and 3 kilograms of fentanyl along with approximately 2 kilograms of a cutting agent to mix with the fentanyl and increase the sellable amount. The individual was required to pay Holcomb $60,000 from a prior shipment as part of this drug deal.
Ball admitted that she was the courier for this transaction, delivering what she now knows was methamphetamine, fentanyl and the cutting agent to the individual in the Pea Ridge Road area of Oak Hill on Dec. 12, 2021. Ball further admitted to taking what she believed to be $60,000 packaged in vacuum-sealed plastic from the individual. Law enforcement officers stopped Ball’s vehicle after the transaction and seized the money.
Holcomb and Ball are scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 8, and each faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison, at least five years of supervised release, and a $10 million fine.
l l l
Charleston man faces 20 years,
$1 million fine for dealing in drugs
charleston, w.va. – Toby Lee Graley, 60, of Charleston, pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl.
According to court records, since at least June 2022, Graley conspired with several other people to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl. Graley admitted to obtaining methamphetamine and fentanyl from his supplier and distributed the controlled substances to customers at his Lumari Lane residence in Charleston and other locations within the Southern District of West Virginia.
Graley further admitted to arranging drug-related transactions on his cell phone with his supplier and customers. Graley also admitted that he knew several of his customers would redistribute the methamphetamine and fentanyl he sold them.
Graley is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 14 and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, at least three years of supervised release, and a $1 million fine.
l l l
Kanawha woman admits to defrauding Paycheck Protection Program
charleston, w.va. – Imeesha Bradley, 27, of South Charleston, pleaded guilty Tuesday to receipt of stolen money, admitting to a scheme to defraud the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) of $18,703 in Covid-19 relief loans guaranteed by the Small Business Administration (SBA) under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act).
According to court records, Bradley applied for a PPP loan on April 21, 2021, for her purported business, “Imeesha Bradley.”
Bradley admitted that “Imeesha Bradley” was never engaged in legitimate business activity and was not a registered business entity at the time she applied for the loan. Bradley further admitted that she falsely represented that her fictitious business received $89,772 in gross income during 2020.
The CARES Act, enacted in March 2020, offered emergency financial assistance to Americans suffering from the economic effects caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. This assistance included forgivable loans to small businesses for job retention and certain other expenses through the Paycheck Protection Program. Businesses applying for PPP loans had to certify that the business was in operation on Feb. 15, 2020, and were required to provide documentation showing their prior gross income from either 2019 or 2020.
A California lender approved Bradley’s fraudulent PPP loan application for $18,703 and transferred the funds to Bradley’s personal bank account on May 10, 2021. Bradley admitted that she withdrew $5,000 of the stolen funds that day and an additional $7,000 on May 14, 2021, each time from a bank branch in Nitro, W.Va.
Bradley is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 14 and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine. Bradley also owes $18,703 in restitution.
