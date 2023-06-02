Beckley felon sentenced to prison for possession of a firearm
BECKLEY, W.Va. – James Pratt, 31, of Beckley, was sentenced Friday to four years and nine months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
According to court records, Pratt was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over by law enforcement officers in Beckley on Feb. 25, 2021. Officers found a Browning, model Hi-Power, 9mm pistol and $5,385 in the vehicle during the traffic stop. Pratt admitted to possessing the firearm and the money. Pratt further admitted that he possessed the firearm in connection with his drug trafficking activities, which included receiving four or five ounces of heroin and fentanyl per day that he subsequently distributed.
Pratt was prohibited from possessing a firearm because of his prior felony convictions in Raleigh County Circuit Court for first-degree robbery on Aug. 5, 2010, and child abuse resulting in injury on July 29, 2013.
• • •
Danville man faces 10 years max for defrauding federal agency
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Jerry D. Elkins 54, of Danville, W.Va., pleaded guilty to theft from programs receiving federal funds, fraudulently obtaining $94,197.93 of federal abandoned mine land (AML) remediation subgrant funds while employed by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).
According to court records, from about April 2017 until about Aug. 7, 2019, Elkins helped an individual, A.K., and his company apply for and obtain an AML subgrant. Thereafter, Elkins set up a shell limited liability company to receive a portion of the subgrant award funds and created fraudulent invoices in an attempt to conceal the nature of the payments.
Elkins is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 12, 2023, and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine. Elkins also owes $94,197.93 in restitution.
• • •
Inmate pleads guilty to possession of shank
BECKLEY, W.Va. – Quordell Tarver, 24, an inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Beckley, pleaded guilty Friday to possession of a weapon by an inmate of a federal prison.
According to court records, on Oct. 22, 2022, an FCI Beckley staff member conducted a visual search of Tarver and found a handcrafted weapon commonly known as a “shank” in Tarver’s underwear. The shank was a piece of metal, approximately 5 inches long, sharpened to a point at one end and with a piece of white shoelace wrapped around the base as a handle.
Tarver is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 22, 2023, and faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.
• • •
Raleigh County man gets more than 24 years in lockup for child exploitation
BECKLEY, W.Va. – James Edward Cook, 43, of Arnett, was sentenced Friday to 24 years and four months in prison, to be followed by 25 years of supervised release, for attempted enticement of a minor. Cook must also register as a sex offender.
According to court records, Cook began communicating with an individual on Facebook in December 2021, whom he believed to be a 9-year-old girl living in Beckley.
Cook discussed sexually explicit topics with the minor female, offered to teach her about sex, and encouraged her to take pictures of herself masturbating.
Cook further admitted that he explained to the minor female that he wanted to be her first sexual partner and described his intentions in explicit detail using graphic language. Cook promised gifts to the minor female, including a cell phone.
Cook spoke to the minor female twice by telephone. Cook admitted to instructing her to prepare for their sexual intercourse.
Cook told the minor female he would make a video of them having sexual intercourse for the first time, and discussed getting the minor female pregnant in the future.
Cook arranged to meet the minor female on Dec. 28, 2021, outside a Raleigh County school. Cook admitted that he coached the minor female on what to tell the driver who would pick her up. Cook obtained a ride from a friend to pick up the minor female at the school. When Cook arrived at the location that evening, he was arrested by law enforcement.
A forensic analysis of Cook’s cell phone and Facebook account revealed multiple conversations in which Cook discussed sexual activities with minor children, including Cook boasting that he had previously engaged in sexual intercourse with children as young as 12.
